Legend Biotech Corporation Aktie 54834759 / US52490G1022
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15.09.2026 14:38:56
Legend Biotech Appoints Ingrid Zhang As CEO
(RTTNews) - Legend Biotech Corp. (LEGN), a cell therapy company, on Tuesday appointed Ingrid Zhang as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 15.
Zhang will take over from Alan Bash, who has served as Interim CEO since July 2026 and will resume the role as President of Carvykti.
Zhang most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Novartis International Novartis AG (NOVN.SW, NVS), where Zhang also led the company's China business and innovative medicines organization.
The company said Zhang will focus on advancing its pipeline, expanding its impact and executing its long-term growth strategy.
Previously on July 27, the company announced that Alan Bash as Interim CEO following Ying Huang's departure.
In the pre-market trading, Legend Biotech Corp is 2.70% higher at $19.03 on the Nasdaq.
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10.08.26
|Ausblick: Legend Biotech gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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