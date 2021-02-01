SMI 10’737 1.4%  SPI 13’379 1.4%  Dow 30’195 0.7%  DAX 13’622 1.4%  Euro 1.0820 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’531 1.4%  Gold 1’865 -0.5%  Bitcoin 30’178 2.2%  Dollar 0.8966 0.7%  Öl 55.9 0.1% 

LegalMation® Selected as "2021 Legal Technology Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Law Journal named LegalMation® to this year's "Legal Technology Trailblazers" list.  Published as part of the Law.com network, the Trailblazers' award identifies and highlights the most innovative companies leading the way to advance the legal industry through technology.  This follows LegalMation's recognition as a "Legal A.I. Leader" by the same publication when the company first launched in 2018.

This year's award recognizes LegalMation's innovative data analytics offering.  The first of its kind to uncover deep insights into a customer's own datasets, LegalMation has been able to evaluate strength of matters using a proprietary algorithm measuring the level of risk of particular matters filed by specific attorneys.  Because of its award-winning A.I. platform, LegalMation is able to type and subtype matters to develop a deeper understanding of how matters should be litigated and most importantly, by which outside counsel. 

"We are honored to be included on this distinguished list," said James M. Lee, Co-founder and CEO. "Over the past three years, we have made an incredible impact on our customers' litigation budgets and our platform has elevated legal professionals to provide more value to their respective clients. As more and more clients begin to adopt our analytics solution and as we expand our capabilities through integrations with key partners including Thomson Reuters and LexisNexis, we have our sights set on creating the industry's first and only litigation benchmark standard."

LegalMation® is a California-based technology company. Developed by award-winning trial and litigation experts, and accomplished technologists, LegalMation® has been transforming the legal industry through its various platform solutions designed to speed up the handling and resolution of litigated matters.  The company is dedicated to revolutionizing the practice of law through technology aimed at both in-house legal departments and law firms. For more information, visit www.legalmation.com.

