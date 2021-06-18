LegalMatch Continues to Increase in Case Retentions and Case Submission Volume

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch.com has once again demonstrated outstanding performance, with improved case submission statistics reported for Q1 resulting in greater numbers of legal clients retaining LegalMatch member attorneys. The nation's largest online attorney-client matching service accomplished case increases across all categories of law and in all 50 states despite the on-going challenging pandemic conditions.

LegalMatch.com is pleased to report that the number of retained legal cases continued to increase significantly for the majority of the categories of law during the 1st quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020. The percentage of clients hiring LegalMatch's Member Attorneys increased across all the major law practice categories LegalMatch provides legal lead generation services for, including:

Family Law (+43%)

Wills, Trusts and Estates (+189%)

Real Estate, Housing and Property Law (+97%)

Bankruptcy, Banking and Credit (+64%)

Personal Injury (+56%)

Business-Transactional (+40%)

Tax Law (+222%)

Consumer Law (+66%)

Construction Law (+500%)

Product Liability Law (+71%)

Immigration Law (+213%)

Administrative Law (+107%)

Intellectual Property Law (+54%)

Insurance Law (+150%)

Entertainment, Media and Sports Law (+400%)

LegalMatch.com was founded with the purpose of providing consumers with the most direct, fastest, and easiest way to find a lawyer online. Over 20 years since its founding, millions of people continue to connect with lawyers through the company's platform to resolve their legal issues.

"I am extremely pleased with the performance of our Development, Marketing and Key Account Management teams in Q1. The marketing team worked hard to keep a consistent flow of leads coming in to our Member Attorneys. The Development Team finished a number of legal technology projects to improve the quality and efficiency of our platform. The Key Account Managers did an excellent job of training the attorneys on how to make the most of the leads sent their way. It's nice to see everyone's efforts paying off for our attorney members," says Cheryl Smith, LegalMatch's Head of Marketing.

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal matching service. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices throughout the country, LegalMatch helps people find attorneys and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to consumers, from individuals to small businesses. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

LegalMatch California is a CA State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers.

