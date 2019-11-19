NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Legal Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the legal services market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482364/?utm_source=PRN

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the legal services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global legal services market report to 2023 report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

1. 1. Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report.

2. Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

3. Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the legal services market. This chapter includes different products covered in the report and basic definitions.

4. Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the legal services industry supply chain.

5. Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products along with key features and differentiators for those products/services.

6. Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customer and service providers' trends/preferences in the global legal services market.

7. Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global legal services market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

8. Technologies In The Legal Industry — This section provides a descriptive list of technologies used by legal firms to increase operational efficiency. This section also provides a list of major technology providers for the legal industry.

9. Online Legal Services — This section describes the emerging online legal services market: market characteristics, competitive landscape, end users and threats.

10. Porter's Five Forces – This chapter describes the industry competition through porter's five forces analysis.

11. PESTEL Analysis – This chapter describes the market opportunity assessment through PESTEL analysis.

12. Legal Industry Country Landscape – This section provides information about legal system and legal services overview in major countries.

13. Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

14. Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2023) and analysis for different segments in the market.

15. Global Macro Comparison – The global legal services market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the legal services market size, percentage of GDP, and average legal services market expenditure.

16. Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023) market value and growth, and market share comparison by region and country.

17. Legal Industry Country Landscape — This section covers details on the legal system and on the legal industry in major countries covered in the report.

18. Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2019), historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023) market value, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa), and China and the USA.

19. Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global legal services market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

21. Global Mergers And Acquisitions — This section provides the regional split of mergers and acquisitions activities globally. It also provides the list of 10 largest mergers and acquisitions that took place during 2014-2019.

22. Market Background — This section describes the professional services market of which the legal services market is a segment. This chapter includes the professional services 2015-19 and 2019-23 values, and regional and country analyses for the professional services market.

23. Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

24. Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:

Legal Services market: By Size Of Law Firm, By Type Of Law Firm, By End Users, By Type Of Practice

By Type Of Law Firm: B2B Legal Services, B2C Legal Services, Hybrid Legal Services, Criminal Law Practices

By Size Of Law Firm: Large Law Firms, SME Law Firms

By End Users : Individuals, Financial Services, Mining And Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Construction, IT Services, Other Services, Others

By Type Of Practice: Litigation, Corporate, Labor/Employment, Real Estate, Patent Litigation, Tax, Bankruptcy, Others (Regulatory, M&A, Antitrust, Environmental)



Companies Mentioned: Latham & Watkins; Kirkland & Ellis LLP; Baker & McKenzie; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; DLA Piper



Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482364/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legal-services-global-market-opportunities-and-strategies-to-2023-300960891.html

SOURCE Reportlinker