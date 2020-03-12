Legal Fintech start-up BarBooks Australia acquires TA Law's iChambers business to become Australian market leader in practice management software for barristers

SYDNEY, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BarBooks' mission to become the dominant practice management provider in the Australian barrister market has been cemented through its recent acquisition of TA Law's iChambers business. BarBooks now has its sights set on international expansion in the UK and USA, as well as diversification within the Australian legal market. Find out more about BarBooks here: https://www.barbooksaustralia.com/

BarBooks, the Sydney based legal fintech company, has acquired barrister practice management product iChambers from TA Law. This acquisition adds to BarBooks' already significant Australian market share and cements its position as the market leader in practice management software for barristers.

"We are incredibly excited to consolidate our position as market leader within Australia. BarBooks was founded by barristers, for barristers, and we have an in depth understanding of our customers' needs. The acquisition adds to our already impressive growth story and positions us strongly for future expansion." states Morag Latta, CEO of BarBooks.

Morag Latta, who joined BarBooks as Chief Executive Officer in 2019, brings a wealth of experience from large corporate players within the legal technology industry. Her appointment signals BarBooks' commitment to build critical mass within Australia and take on the bigger players in the legal market, both locally and in the international market.

Pouyan Afshar, barrister and one of the founders of BarBooks, says "Our growth strategy has always been bold. From a focused niche start-up, we are now ready to take on the big guns of practice management both here in Australia, and internationally in the States, importantly, the UK and North America."

BarBooks has delivered exponential growth year on year since launching in 2015 to the individual barrister market. Expansion into the Bar Clerks market in 2018 saw the company develop and launch their B2B clerk product. The acquisition of iChambers adds to BarBooks' B2B product suite and is consistent with the ambitious growth strategy of the business. Given that barristers in overseas jurisdictions such as the UK operate in a very similar way to Australia, BarBooks is now poised for international expansion both into that market and the market for sole practitioner law firms. The potential to scale the business globally is a key part of the strategic growth plan, along with entry into new related verticals within the Australian and overseas legal market.

Stephen Foley, Managing Director TA Law states "It has been a pleasure to do business with the team at BarBooks. Their professionalism, and their focus on best practice and customer service means that iChambers customers will benefit from the combined experience and expertise of both companies."

About BarBooks: BarBooks is a Sydney based legal fin-tech company founded in 2015 by barristers, for barristers. BarBooks delivers practice management accounting software for individual barristers and for Clerks (Chambers lists) servicing a barrister customer base.

About TA Law: With over 30 years of IT expertise and extensive knowledge of the barrister industry, TA Law provides technology and services that enable barristers - from securing work to practice management.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200312/2747931-1

SOURCE BarBooks