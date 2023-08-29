Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.08.2023 10:53:07

Lega Serie A issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for media rights in the countries of Austria, Germany and Switzerland from the 2024/2025 sports season

MILAN, Italy, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lega Serie A, on Friday 26 August, has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for media rights in the countries of Austria, Germany and Switzerland from the 2024/2025 sports season onwards.

The interested parties can make offers for 3 seasons (2024/2025 to 2026/2027) and for 5 seasons (2024/2025 to 2028/2029) with reference to Serie A on a standalone basis, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana and the three competitions together.

The offers, which are due by 25 September 2023, can be referred to each of the three territories individually or to certain country bundles, as indicated in the RFP.

Following the issuing of a Request for Proposal for betting streaming and data rights earlier this month, with a deadline of 31 August 2023 for offers to be received, the DACH region is the first where Lega Serie A is offering media rights through RFP, while holding private talks in other markets.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a15c74f-32f7-4d42-b97c-d2e64c1bf3fd

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.


