18.10.2019 01:07:00

Left Coast Extracts Announces All-Glass Cartridges

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Left Coast Extracts is excited to announce the arrival of all-glass cartridges for our vaping products.

Northern lights all-glass cartridge.

A reliable cartridge is an important part of the vaping experience. Seams between glass and metal or plastic parts all create the chance for failures and leaks that ruin the vaping experience, waste money, and – worse yet – waste product.

All-glass cartridges reduce the chance for losing product. This increases satisfaction for the purchaser and improves the experience for the user. Leaks can also damage vaping pens or deliver an unsteady or unsafe dosage.

Another important thing to note is that all-glass cartridges create a more efficient and reliable investment for the licensed seller and investor. The best way to keep a customer is to provide a dependable experience every time.

Replacing a failed cartridge is an added expense and an interaction with a dissatisfied customer. Fewer leaks and failures means fewer returns, more repeat customers, and higher return on investment.

Most importantly, glass products are easy to clean and disinfect. This means we can continue to deliver the cleanest medications and oils on the market.

Visit LeftCoastExtracts.Info for all your vaping, CBD, and cannabis needs.

CONTACT: Coltin Barody, coltin@leftcoastllc.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/left-coast-extracts-announces-all-glass-cartridges-300940982.html

SOURCE Left Coast Extracts

