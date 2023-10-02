Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
03.10.2023 00:18:00

Leerink Partners Successfully Completes Management Buy-Out

BOSTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leerink Partners, the healthcare investment bank, proudly announces the successful completion of its buy-out from SVB Financial Group that was sponsored by funds from management, employees, and The Baupost Group L.L.C. This pivotal moment signifies Leerink Partners' reemergence as an employee-owned and led independent investment bank.

This significant milestone underscores Leerink Partners' unwavering commitment to provide unparalleled service to its valued clients, who are instrumental in shaping the future of the healthcare system. The firm continues to be led by the same accomplished senior leadership team that has steered the firm to success over several decades.

"As we move forward, Leerink Partners remains steadfast in our dedication to delivering exceptional financial services tailored to the unique needs of our clients," stated Jeff Leerink, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Leerink Partners. "Our clients can continue to expect the same world-class service, expertise, and commitment that has defined Leerink's reputation throughout our 30-year history."

Leerink Partners stands at the forefront of the healthcare investment banking industry and excels in delivering bespoke financial solutions, M&A expertise, and strategic insights that drive client success in the ever-evolving healthcare sector.

About Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners is a highly specialized healthcare investment bank with a legacy of excellence in the financial industry. The firm's experienced team delivers innovative advisory solutions, capital raising expertise, and unique insights to empower clients to achieve their strategic objectives. Since inception, the firm has helped clients raise over $150 billion and has established itself as a trusted partner to healthcare companies and their investors. The firm is a broker-dealer registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Leerink Partners
Contact: Diane Vieira
(617) 918-4097

Prosek Partners for Leerink Partners 
Contact: Mara Bernstein
(646) 818-9278

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leerink-partners-successfully-completes-management-buy-out-301945026.html

SOURCE Leerink Partners

