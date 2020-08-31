Leedy Dental Raises Awareness of Harm in Delaying Dental Care, Offers Sedation Dentistry to Calm Dental Anxiety in Abilene, TX

ABILENE, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leedy Dental offers relaxing sedation dentistry in Abilene, TX with or without a referral to calm dental anxiety and fear during the COVID-19 crisis and help patients receive the care they need. Drs. Robert Leedy, Sara Chen, and Albert Park are raising awareness of not only how comfortable dental care can be with sedation treatment, they are also educating patients on the importance of receiving dental care now, more than ever.

If left untreated, seemingly small dental concerns can lead to systemic ones. Bleeding or receding gums can become gingivitis and gum disease. If allowed to develop, the infection and disease-causing bacteria found in gum disease can spread throughout the body causing systemic inflammation and a strained immune system. In order to ensure their patients have proper oral and overall health, Leedy Dental encourages residents in Abilene and surrounding areas to receive the dental care their health requires without delay.

Whether to minimize physical discomfort or to limit dental anxiety, the doctors at Leedy Dental offer a variety of sedation dentistry treatments including nitrous oxide and oral sedation. Nitrous oxide, or "laughing gas," is inhaled through the nose using a mask. Patients remain awake but feel calm and drowsy. Once the mask is removed, the effects quickly subside and patients are able to drive themselves home. Oral sedation may be combined with nitrous oxide or used alone. Taken orally, the effects of this treatment depend on the medication prescribed, however, oral sedation is effective in relieving mild to severe feelings of apprehension or dental anxiety.

Those in need of a routine dental cleaning or exam are welcome to receive sedation dentistry during their appointment at Leedy Dental. However, with prosthodontist specialists and a respected general dentist with decades of experience, they can also pair calming sedation with dental implant surgery, a complete smile makeover, gum disease treatment, or a tooth extraction. Implementing advanced technology for efficient and minimally invasive care, Leedy Dental offers gentle laser dentistry, on-site cone beam CT imaging, an intraoral scanner that eliminates gag-inducing impressions, and plasma rich growth factors that shortens healing times using natural materials.

Providing comprehensive and trusted dentistry, the Leedy Dental team welcomes their Abilene community to learn more about the relaxing and reliable care they provide. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines as well as those set by local, state, and federal authorities, Leedy Dental is making patients feel safe with advanced sanitary measures. Personal protection equipment (PPE) is always worn by Leedy Dental team members and EPA-approved disinfecting chemicals are used to sanitize each patient room before and after every visit.

To learn more about Leedy Dental, their state-of-the-art practice, or their experienced team visit http://www.leedydental.com. Those with dental anxiety can schedule an appointment without a referral by calling 325-268-0013 and receive the sedation dentistry and dental care they need for a healthy life.

About the Practice

Leedy Dental is a comprehensive dental practice located in Abilene, TX that specializes in full mouth rehabilitation and implant dentistry, as well as personalized dental care and cosmetic services. Drs. Robert Leedy, Sara Chen, and Albert Park, the team of experienced dentists and prosthodontists, are skilled in treating patients with dental phobias and those with severe dental problems. Their state-of-the-art practice is equipped with advanced and innovative technologies, an in-office dental laboratory, sedation services, and dedicated surgical suites for dental implant treatment. The practice founder, Dr. Leedy has over 35 years of experience treating patients with dental conditions that most dentists cannot fix, helping them achieve life-long health and confidence. Dr. Leedy and his team remain at the forefront of dental care through advanced training and continuing education to provide the most specialized and modern treatments for their patients. To learn more about the life-changing services provided at Leedy Dental, visit http://www.leedydental.com or call the Abilene, TX practice at 325-268-0013.

