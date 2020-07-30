Leedy Dental of Abilene, TX Unveils Renovations and New Dental Implant Center for Comprehensive Implant Dentistry

ABILENE, Texas, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The team at Leedy Dental is excited to announce that the renovations at their practice in Abilene, TX are now complete. These improvements include a brand-new and specialized dental implant center, upgrades to their general patient suites, dental implant surgical suites, as well as their on-site laboratory. These renovations allow them to offer more predictable, long-lasting, and comprehensive dental implant treatments as well as higher-quality dentures.

Although Leedy Dental already offered high-end and high-quality care through the use of modern techniques and advanced technology, in order to truly provide the most comprehensive and cutting-edge tooth replacement services available today, they were determined to expand their practice with extensive renovations.

These improvements include significant upgrades to the practice's on-site lab, which empowers them to create long-lasting and natural-looking single tooth restorations, All-on-4® full arch fixed bridges, and full and partial dentures. Bringing technology in-house eliminates the wait times that come with using outside labs allowing Leedy Dental to offer top-tier, same-day dental implant solutions. Their on-site lab also enables them to keep a close eye on the quality of their custom restorations ensuring each patients' unique expectations are met.

Included in these renovations were upgrades to patient rooms as well as two implant surgical suites. The team at Leedy Dental refers to these suites as Smile Suites due to the transformative effects dental implants can have on a patient, whether they are receiving a single implant or a full mouth of dental implants.

Leedy Dental has long offered comprehensive dental care from a skilled team of clinicians that includes general dentists and prosthodontists—extensively trained specialists and experts in restorative dentistry including dental implants. Dr. Robert Leedy, the founder of Leedy Dental, has practiced clinical dentistry since 1984 and for over 25 years has focused on complex full mouth rehabilitation and dental implants. This multi-specialty team offers not only smile restoration options but general dentistry services such as teeth cleanings and an array of cosmetic dentistry treatments.

Over the years, Leedy Dental has become known for the ability to treat complex cases that other practices turn down, as well as for using advanced dental technology and innovative treatments before many others in their field; these recent renovations further their pursuit of excellence. Patients interested in replacing tooth loss with customized dentures or life-changing dental implants in Abilene, TX can connect with Drs. Leedy, Sara Chen, and Albert Park by calling Leedy Dental at 325-268-0013 or by visiting http://www.leedydental.com.

About the Practice

Leedy Dental is a comprehensive dental practice located in Abilene, TX that specializes in full mouth rehabilitation and implant dentistry, as well as personalized dental care and cosmetic services. Drs. Robert Leedy, Sara Chen, and Albert Park, the team of experienced dentists and prosthodontists, are skilled in treating patients with dental phobias and those with severe dental problems. Their state-of-the-art practice is equipped with advanced and innovative technologies, an in-office dental laboratory, sedation services, and dedicated surgical suites for dental implant treatment. The practice founder, Dr. Leedy has over 35 years of experience treating patients with dental conditions that most dentists cannot fix, helping them achieve life-long health and confidence. Dr. Leedy and his team remain at the forefront of dental care through advanced training and continuing education to provide the most specialized and modern treatments for their patients. To learn more about the life-changing services provided at Leedy Dental, visit http://www.leedydental.com or call the Abilene, TX practice at 325-268-0013.

