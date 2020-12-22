SMI 10’306 -2.1%  SPI 12’856 -1.9%  Dow 30’216 0.1%  DAX 13’246 -2.8%  Euro 1.0847 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’449 -2.7%  Gold 1’877 0.5%  Bitcoin 20’522 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8863 0.0%  Öl 50.9 -2.8% 

Bitcoin: steht die Kursrally erst am Anfang? -w-
22.12.2020 03:30:00

Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group Garners "Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020" and "WeCare Certification"

HONG KONG, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four subsidiaries of Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group, namely Lee Kum Kee Company Ltd. (Headquarters in Hong Kong, China), Lee Kum Kee (China) Trading Ltd., Lee Kum Kee (Xinhui) Food Co. Ltd. (Xinhui Production Base) and Lee Kum Kee (M) Foods Sdn Bhd, have been named the "Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020" by HR Asia. In particular, the Headquarters in Hong Kong and Xinhui Production Base have received the first WeCare™ certification. The awards are a testament to the Group's remarkable performance in human resources management, corporate culture and employer branding.

Lee Kum Kee Sauce Group Garners Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020 and WeCare certification.

Mr. Derek Wu, Executive Vice President - Global Human Resources of Lee Kum Kee, said, "Lee Kum Kee is honoured to receive the 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia' award again. This is the fourth time that our Headquarters has received such an honour. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee Kum Kee has also received the first WeCare™ certification. The accolades are a recognition of our commitment to our core value of 'Si Li Ji Ren' (Considering Others' Interests) and employee-oriented human resources management approach. We will continue to innovate to deliver an exceptional work experience to our staff around the world and build a highly effective team as we strive to achieve our mission of 'Promoting Chinese Culinary Culture Worldwide'."

The "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" awards are organised by HR Asia Magazine, an authoritative publication for human resources professionals, with the aim of recognising companies with outstanding human resources performance. The judging criteria are based on the Total Engagement Assessment Model: employees are invited to participate in a survey which covers such aspects as corporate culture, learning and development and team cohesiveness to determine the winning companies. This year, the WeCare™ certification was introduced to honour companies that have demonstrated empathy with and care for employees.

ABOUT LEE KUM KEE

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 by its founder Mr. Lee Kum Sheung. With its sustainable development in 132 years, Lee Kum Kee has become a household name of sauces and condiments, as well as an international brand and "a symbol of quality and trust". Spanning over three centuries, Lee Kum Kee is a globally renowned multinational corporation offering over 200 types of sauce and condiments to over 100 countries and regions. Please visit www.LKK.com for further details.

SOURCE LEE KUM KEE

Der heimische Aktienmarkt startete deutlich schwächer in die neue Woche. Der DAX verbuchte am Montag Abschläge. Auch an der Wall Street zeigten sich Anleger verunsichert. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.

