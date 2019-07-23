Lee Kum Kee Receives Excellence in Practice Award 2018 by Association for Talent Development

HONG KONG, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee Kum Kee was conferred the Excellence in Practice Award 2018 by the Association for Talent Development (ATD) in recognition of the Group's remarkable achievements in implementing practices that focused on helping new employees be successful in their roles and understand its organisational culture.

ATD is the world's largest association dedicated to those who develop talent in organisations. Organised by ATD, the Excellence in Practice Award recognises organisations that have achieved success with talent development solutions that drive business impact. This year, some 220 enterprises and organisations from multiple countries competed for the Excellence in Practice Award. Applications were selected by over 100 industry experts, and only 46 companies were awarded. Lee Kum Kee is one of the few companies in Hong Kong winning the award since its inception for over ten years.

Mr. Derek Wu, Executive Vice President - Global Human Resources of Lee Kum Kee said, "At Lee Kum Kee, we highly value our employees. It is our honour to receive the Excellence in Practice Award under the Onboarding category by ATD with its unique 'Five-Sense Onboarding Experience' practice. Through the specially-designed orientation programme, we offer each and every new employee a deeper experience of the company's corporate culture. The award also serves as a testament to our ongoing commitment to nurturing talent in the workplace."

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee was established in 1888 by its founder Mr. Lee Kum Sheung. With its sustainable development in 131 years, Lee Kum Kee has become a well-known household name of Chinese sauces and condiments, as well as an international brand and "a symbol of quality and trust". Spanning over three centuries, Lee Kum Kee is a globally renowned Chinese multinational corporation offering over 200 choices of sauces and condiments to over 100 countries and regions. Please visit www.LKK.com for further details.

