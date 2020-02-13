Lee Ann Gee, MD, Joins TMS Center of Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Achieve TMS Center of Alaska, part of Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers, is proud to announce that Lee Ann Gee, MD, is joining our team starting February 18, 2020.

Dr. Gee is a board-certified general psychiatrist who is an expert in medication management, cognitive behavioral therapy, and psychodynamic therapy. Her extensive medical experience covers many areas of psychiatry, including hospital-based consultation liaison psychiatry, forensic evaluations, and comprehensive outpatient psychiatric management. She treats each patient holistically when constructing a treatment plan, including use of pharmacology, psychotherapy, lifestyle modifications, social interventions, and other somatic-based therapies.

A resident of Alaska since 2011, Dr. Gee hails from Terre Haute, Indiana. She earned her medical degree in 2007 before completing residency in psychiatry at University of Louisville.

Achieve TMS Center of Alaska specializes in TMS therapy, an FDA-cleared treatment for OCD and depression that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain that regulate mood. This treatment is often beneficial for patients who have not achieved relief of their symptoms with medication management and/or psychotherapy. TMS is a well-tolerated noninvasive treatment without the side effects often seen with medications. TMS therapy is covered by most major insurance.

Achieve TMS Center of Alaska operates three centers in Alaska, with a fourth opening in South Anchorage in mid-March. In Anchorage, Achieve TMS Center of Alaska is located at 2741 DeBarr Road, Suite 411, Anchorage, Alaska, 99508. For more information or to make an appointment, call (907) 313-1894 or visit https://www.achievetms.com/locations/anchorage/.

About Achieve TMS Center of Alaska: Achieve TMS Center of Alaska is part of Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth Centers, the leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy with more than 9,000 patients treated, 325,000 treatment sessions, and countless success stories. Achieve TMS Center of Alaska brings hope back for patients who have been suffering in silence. For more information, visit https://www.achievetms.com/.

SOURCE Achieve TMS