LED CHINA 2020 to Launch Interactive Virtual Exhibition to Benefit Global Buyers

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LED CHINA 2020 has recently launched a B2B online webcast platform – LED CHINA I Live (https://live.ledchina.com/), to complement its in-person event which is coming in September. With rich content and powerful functions, such platform offers a brand-new experience and ongoing opportunities to source, learn and interactive, without the constraints of time, space and costs.

LED CHINA B2B Online Webcast Platform

What Visitors Can Do at LED CHINA I Live:

  • To look up over 1,200 brands from the robust B2B search engine, and to learn trending technologies such as pixel-pitch/micro LED, new vision of 5G internet + 8K video display.
  • To interact with targeted suppliers through live webcast, online chatting or video call.
  • To post requirements and join the business 1-to-1 matching or simply let the qualified suppliers come up to you.

    • LED CHINA I Live is the virtual version of physical LED CHINA 2020 from 1 to 3 September. It's open to all professionals free of charges. To enable visitors to have a smooth and efficient experience on the platform, more information, such as platform's function introduction, user guide, exhibitor list and webcast timetable will be available here: https://bit.ly/2Ekupa8

    Concurrent Events Offer Solutions Designed Vertical Application Domains

    Apart from the Live Online Webcast, LED CHINA 2020 will also be co-hosted with Entertainment Design Expo 2020, Commercial Integrated System China 2020, Digital Signage China 2020 and Sign China 2020, all events together will offer solutions designed for its vertical application domains:

    Entertainment / Staging / Broadcasting / Hospitality / Stadiums & Venues / Conferencing / Brand Marketing & Advertising / Experiential Design / Command & Control Rooms / Retail Environments / DOOH Networks / Conference & Multimedia / Pro AV & Installation

    About LED CHINA:

    Established in 2005, LED CHINA is the initiator of international LED exhibition in the world. Being the benchmark of the global LED industrial chain, LED CHINA· Shenzhen is devoted to build a one-stop trading platform with a wide range of LED related products, LED applications in different industrial fields. (For more, visit: www.LEDChina.com)

    About the Organiser:

    Informa Markets Trust, a joint venture of Informa Markets. Informa Markets is a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B event organizer in the world. It has over 11,000 staff and provides business service to over 40 countries for more than 50 different industries. Over 500 leading exhibitions across the globe are organised by Informa Markets

    Contact: Jenee Liao, +86-02-38106261

     

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/led-china-2020-to-launch-interactive-virtual-exhibition-to-benefit-global-buyers-301116663.html

    SOURCE LED CHINA

