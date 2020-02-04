LECTRA: Vilmers fast-tracks customization with second Furniture On Demand by Lectra solution





Vilmers fast-tracks customization with second Furniture On Demand by Lectra solution

Lectra’s visionary solution facilitates faster delivery and expanded customization options for the European furniture manufacturer

Paris, February 4, 2020 – Lectra is proud to announce that Vilmers has chosen to add a second Furniture On Demand by Lectra solution to its suite of Lectra technology. Gains in time savings due to direct integration between the ERP system and the cutting room, as well as improvements in efficiency and waste reduction were key factors in the company’s decision.

Founded in 1997, Vilmers initially mass-produced leather furniture. The company’s decision to transition to producing modular, fabric sofa systems has yielded tremendous success, with annual revenue growth of 25%. Vilmers’s customers—primarily in the Scandinavian, Benelux and French markets—can choose from over 85 modular sofas, and more than 250 fabrics and colors. They can customize the dimensions, armrests, stitching, and number of seats to create a sofa that is uniquely theirs, and delivered in only 3 to 6 weeks.

"Currently, we produce 170 seats per day, 85% of which are for customized orders. We would like to increase that to 100%. Furniture On Demand by Lectra helps us shorten lead times and offer even more customization options, enabling us to reach this strategic goal,” explains Ovidijus Jalonskis, CEO, Vilmers.

The trailblazing solution—comprised of a cloud-connected Digital Cutting Platform and a single-ply fabric cutting solution—integrates Industry 4.0 technology that bolsters the agility, throughput and cost-efficiency of Vilmers’s production process. Automated order reception and processing, possible through full integration between the Digital Cutting Platform and the company’s ERP system, accelerate and error-proof the lengthy, complex planning and preparation phases. This powerful combination of connectivity and automation has allowed Vilmers to reduce order processing time by an entire day and the rate of waste by 3%.

As the company strives to enhance its customization offer while maintaining its short lead times, Virga®, the single-ply cutting solution, ensures reduced cutting cycle time with simultaneous scanning, cutting and offloading. With a connected cutting line, Vilmers has increased efficiency by 25% compared to the previous cutting technology it used.

Furniture On Demand by Lectra is also an integral element in the organization’s journey to Industry 4.0. "We are heavily investing in production solutions that will help us implement Industry 4.0 production processes. We think that it is critical for the future of our company. Lectra's Furniture On Demand solution is the first step for Vilmers to become an Industry 4.0 company,” says Ovidijus Jalonskis.

"Its willingness to reevaluate and reinvent itself in response to market demand shows that Vilmers is an ambitious, forward-looking company. We are convinced Furniture On Demand by Lectra will help Vilmers flourish in this new age of furniture manufacturing and achieve its Industry 4.0 vision,” says Céline Choussy, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra.





