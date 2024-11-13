LECTRA: Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at October 31th, 2024)

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’689 -0.2%  SPI 15’584 -0.1%  Dow 44’121 0.5%  DAX 19’003 -0.2%  Euro 0.9354 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’740 -0.1%  Gold 2’581 -0.7%  Bitcoin 82’033 5.4%  Dollar 0.8847 0.3%  Öl 72.1 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156On113454047Tesla11448018Sandoz124359842
Top News
Pierer Mobility-Aktie rutscht ab: Pierer Mobility will KTM restrukturieren
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Konsumentenschützer klagen in Frankreich gegen Nestlé Waters
Allianz-Analyse: DZ BANK vergibt Kaufen an Allianz-Aktie
Alcon im dritten Quartal gewachsen - Ergebnis aber leicht unter den Erwartungen - Aktie dreht ins Plus
Bitcoin springt über 93'000-Dollar-Marke
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Lectra Systemes Aktie [Valor: 504645 / ISIN: FR0000065484]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.11.2024 18:00:00

LECTRA: Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at October 31th, 2024)

Lectra Systemes
27.35 EUR 0.55%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

 Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at October 31th, 2024)

This declaration is established in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Code de Commerce and of Article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Date:

October 31th, 2024

Total number of shares composing the capital:

37,956,271

Total number of voting rights, gross (1):

38,148,421

Total number of voting rights, net (2):

38,113,734

(1) In accordance with the second paragraph of article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the AMF, the gross total of voting rights is based on the total number of shares composing the company’s capital which have voting rights, including shares deprived of their voting rights

(2) The net total of voting rights is equal to the gross total, minus the number of shares deprived of their voting rights (treasury shares)

Other than the legal notification requirements for crossing the thresholds established by French law, there is no special statutory obligation.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Lectra Systemes S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lectra Systemes S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Financial
✅ KKR
✅ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:24 SMI stürzt ab
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:28 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison und US-Verbraucherpreise im Fokus
09:05 Behind Bitcoin’s Post-Election Rally
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Financial, KKR & Targa Resources mit François Bloch
07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Deutlicher Rücksetzer
12.11.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Adobe Inc, Infineon Technologies AG, SAP SE
12.11.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Lonza, Swiss Life
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’115.14 19.05 BCZSCU
Short 12’350.00 13.85
Short 12’793.18 8.97 U4B7SU
SMI-Kurs: 11’689.25 13.11.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’139.59 19.37 SSRM9U
Long 10’905.29 14.00 SSQMQU
Long 10’416.21 8.84 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Pierer Mobility-Aktie rutscht ab: Pierer Mobility will KTM restrukturieren
Rivian-Aktie profitiert kräftig: VW könnte Investitionssumme bei Rivian-Partnerschaft erhöhen
Finanzanalyst prognostiziert: Der nächste Bärenmarkt droht besonders schmerzhaft zu werden
Bitcoin prallt an 90'000-Dollar-Marke ab
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Verhandlungen über mögliche Zusammenarbeit: NVIDIA zukünftig bei Musks KI-Startup xAI?
Sixt-Aktie tief im Minus: Sixt dämpft Gewinnerwartungen - Abschreibungen belasten Jahresprognose
Commerzbank-Aktie höher: Immobilien in Deutschland wieder teurer - Mieten steigen
US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten