Lectra Systemes Aktie [Valor: 504645 / ISIN: FR0000065484]
05.07.2024 18:28:37

LECTRA: Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at June 30th, 2024)

Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at June 30th, 2024)

 This declaration is established in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Code de Commerce and of Article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Date:

June 30th, 2024

Total number of shares composing the capital:

37,914,731

Total number of voting rights, gross (1):

38,107,380

Total number of voting rights, net (2):

38,071,979

(1) In accordance with the second paragraph of article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the AMF, the gross total of voting rights is based on the total number of shares composing the company’s capital which have voting rights, including shares deprived of their voting rights

(2) The net total of voting rights is equal to the gross total, minus the number of shares deprived of their voting rights (treasury shares)

Other than the legal notification requirements for crossing the thresholds established by French law, there is no special statutory obligation.

Attachment


