Lectra: Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at January 31st, 2024)

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'144 0.5%  SPI 14'592 0.5%  Dow 38'672 -0.1%  DAX 17'005 0.5%  Euro 0.9434 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'735 0.4%  Gold 2'021 -0.2%  Bitcoin 41'960 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8751 0.0%  Öl 81.3 -0.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526DocMorris4261528Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Novo Nordisk129508879Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539ams24924656Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Swatch1225515
Top News
Deutsche Börse-Analyse: Barclays Capital verleiht Deutsche Börse-Aktie Equal Weight in jüngster Analyse
Siemens Energy-Analyse: Siemens Energy-Aktie von Barclays Capital mit Overweight bewertet
Harvard-Professor warnt: Öl- und Gasmärkte benötigen noch Jahre für Wiederaufschwung
SAP-Aktie tiefer: Renjen verzichtet auf Position als SAP-Aufsichtsratschef
Meta-Aktie: Frankreichs Premierminister plant Altersgrenze für Nutzung sozialer Medien
Suche...
0.0 PIPS
Lectra Systemes Aktie [Valor: 504645 / ISIN: FR0000065484]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.02.2024 11:24:06

Lectra: Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at January 31st, 2024)

finanzen.net zero Lectra Systemes-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Lectra Systemes
31.40 EUR -1.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Monthly declaration of the total number of shares and voting rights composing the company's capital (at January 31st, 2024)

  

This declaration is established in accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Code de Commerce and of Article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Date:

January 31st, 2024

Total number of shares composing the capital:

37,832,965

Total number of voting rights, gross (1):

38,025,964

Total number of voting rights, net (2):

37,994,765

(1) In accordance with the second paragraph of article 223-11 of the Règlement Général of the AMF, the gross total of voting rights is based on the total number of shares composing the company’s capital which have voting rights, including shares deprived of their voting rights

(2) The net total of voting rights is equal to the gross total, minus the number of shares deprived of their voting rights (treasury shares)

Other than the legal notification requirements for crossing the thresholds established by French law, there is no special statutory obligation.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Lectra Systemes S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lectra Systemes S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Hermès, TransDigm & SAP

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

10:15 SMI-Talfahrt hält an
09:40 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.02.2024
07:16 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Vor der 18‘000-Punkte-Marke
09.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Nvidia
09.02.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: 17.000 Punkte im Fokus – US-Inflationsdaten werfen Schatten voraus
09.02.24 Five FX Themes to Watch in 2024
08.02.24 Julius Bär: 10.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Sandoz Group AG
05.02.24 Top 3 Aktien-Titel: SAP, Hermès & TransDigm mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
31.01.24 Der Körper wirkt Wunder
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'577.81 19.51 GXSSMU
Short 11'822.82 13.65 SMIUBU
Short 12'247.08 8.93 SSUM2U
SMI-Kurs: 11'146.47 12.02.2024 11:26:35
Long 10'653.99 19.01 SSQMJU
Long 10'433.97 13.90 SSOMMU
Long 9'988.43 8.97 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Goldpreis-Rekordlauf im Jahr 2023: So steht es um Gold in der Schweiz
Ausblick: TUI stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Bitcoin weiter über 48'000 Dollar, Bitcoin Cash springt hoch: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Sonntagnachmittag
Darum steigt der Euro zum Franken
Blick auf Bitcoin & Co.: Das dürften die voraussichtlichen Haupttrends für den Krypto-Markt im Jahr 2024 sein
Roche-Aktie schwächer: Roche kündigt Stellenabbau im Bereich Pharma-Product Development an
Studie zeigt: Immer mehr Krypto-Besitzer am Markt - Stimmung unter Anlegern von Bitcoin & Co. ausgelassen
Analyst erklärt: Darum dürfte Apple 2024 unter einem Rückgang der iPhone-Verkäufe leiden
Meistverkauftes Auto der Welt erstmals ein E-Fahrzeug - und zwar von Tesla
Bitcoin knackt 48'000-Dollar-Marke: So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Vormittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit