LECTRA: Karine Calvet and Pierre-Yves Roussel join Lectra’s Board of Directors

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'504 -0.4%  SPI 15'171 -0.5%  Dow 33'562 -0.2%  DAX 15'919 -0.2%  Euro 0.9755 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'314 -0.2%  Gold 2'031 -0.2%  Bitcoin 24'530 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8897 -0.1%  Öl 76.7 -0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Mittwochvormittag
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie verliert: Logistikkapazitäten für Elanco werden in China ausgebaut
EVOTEC-Aktie merklich höher: Sandoz und EVOTEC mit strategischer Biosimilars-Partnerschaft
Telefonica Deutschland-Aktie tiefrot: Telefonica muss sinkende operative Marge hinnehmen - Ausblick bestätigt
Dufry-Aktie schwächer: Umsatz zum Jahresauftakt mehr als doppelt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335Relief Therapeutics10019113Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Valiant1478650Idorsia36346343
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Lectra Systemes Aktie [Valor: 504645 / ISIN: FR0000065484]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.05.2023 10:01:35

LECTRA: Karine Calvet and Pierre-Yves Roussel join Lectra’s Board of Directors

Lectra Systemes
27.80 EUR 0.18%
Kaufen Verkaufen


Karine Calvet and Pierre-Yves Roussel
join Lectra’s Board of Directors

Paris, May 10, 2023 – Lectra’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 28 appointed two new Directors, Karine Calvet and Pierre-Yves Roussel for a four-year term. They both will become members of the Strategic Committee, replacing Bernard Jourdan, Lead Director, and Anne Binder. Karine Calvet also becomes a member of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee.

The Lectra Group’s software, cutting equipment, data analysis solutions and associated services enable its customers to benefit from advances in Industry 4.0.

With its new strategic roadmap for 2023-2025, the Group aims to use its expansion – mainly due to the acquisition of Gerber in June 2021 – to accelerate its growth, significantly increase the share of SaaS in its sales, and seize opportunities for external growth. Supported by the commitment of its staff and recognized by its customers, Lectra will also be at the forefront of a more sustainable future.

Daniel Harari, Chairman and CEO of Lectra, said at the Shareholders’ Meeting: "First, we would like to offer our warmest thanks Anne Binder and Bernard Jourdan for their commitment and for their important contribution to Lectra’s development over the last twelve years. We are delighted to welcome Karine Calvet and Pierre-Yves Roussel to Lectra’s Board of Directors. Karine Calvet brings an excellent knowledge of the IT and industry sectors, as well as solid expertise in strategy, management and sustainable development. Pierre-Yves Roussel, for his part, has an in-depth knowledge of the fashion and luxury markets and expertise in strategy, management and governance.”

Karine Calvet is Vice-President EMEA responsible for Partners at AVEVA, a subsidiary of Schneider Electric.

She began her career at CGI in 1993 and has spent most of it in IT: sixteen years in services companies, seven years in telecommunications, and six years in software.

She has had leadership roles in telecommunications environments for leading global companies (CGI, Capgemini, Alcatel-Lucent, Verizon, Microsoft and currently Schneider-Aveva), focusing on digital transformation.

Karine Calvet served as Head of Industry at Capgemini, then managed worldwide teams at Alcatel-Lucent as Vice-President, Eastern Europe then at Verizon as Managing Director. Her time at Microsoft strengthened her software expertise, her direct and indirect channels skills, and her experience in IT services.

In the last two years, as Vice-President, Southern Europe then Vice-President, Partners and Alliances at Schneider-Aveva, Karine Calvet has worked closely with industrial companies to help them meet the challenges of operational efficiency, safety, cost management, sustainability and decarbonization by taking advantage of digitalization.

Karine Calvet is a graduate of Sciences Po and of Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne.

Pierre-Yves Roussel has been CEO of leading US fashion label Tory Burch since January 2019.

He began his career in investment banking with HSBC in Brussels, then at Morgan Stanley in London.

In 1990, he joined management consulting firm McKinsey & Company in France, where he led numerous consultancy assignments in the fashion, luxury, distribution and media sectors in Europe and Asia. In 1998, he was elected Partner then, in 2004, Global Senior Partner (Director).

In 2004, he joined the LVMH Group Executive Committee as Executive Vice-President, Strategy and Operations, reporting directly to Bernard Arnault. In 2006, he was appointed Chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, one of the LVMH Group’s five branches of operational activity.

From 2006 to 2018, he was Chairman of the Board of the brands Céline, Givenchy, Loewe, Kenzo, Pucci, Rossimoda, Marc Jacobs, Donna Karan, Berluti, JW Anderson and Nicolas Kirkwood. He has also been a member on several prestigious fashion juries including Andam, CFDA Fashion Incubator, and the LVMH Fashion Prize. He was a member of the management committee of the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode et de la Couture from 2010 to 2018. In 2018, he left the LVMH Group to take up the post of CEO – based in New York – of the company Tory Burch. Founded by his wife in 2004, the private family-run company has more than 350 stores worldwide, 13 retail websites, and nearly 5,000 employees.

Pierre-Yves Roussel is a graduate of Brussels University and the London Chamber of Commerce. He also holds an MBA from the Wharton Business School (University of Pennsylvania).

About Lectra:

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.

The Group offers industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The Group is proud to state that its 2,500 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators.

Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 522 million euros in 2022 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

For more information, visit www.lectra.com.

Follow Lectra on social networks:

Media contacts:

Hotwire for Lectra 
Alexis Bletsas - t: +33 (0)1 43 12 55 71
Laura Bandiera - t: +33 (0)1 43 12 55 70
Elise Martin - t: +33 (0)1 43 12 77
email: lectrafr@hotwireglobal.com


Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Lectra Systemes S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lectra Systemes S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:28 Marktüberblick: Fresenius springt nach Zahlen
06:13 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Rücksetzer statt Ausbruch
09.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf BNP Paribas SA
09.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Zurich Insurance
09.05.23 SMI klettert erneut auf Jahreshoch
09.05.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, BE Semiconductor & Hershey mit François Bloch
05.05.23 Künstliche Intelligenz: Eine aufstrebende Revolution, die unser Leben verändert
04.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Keine erlösenden Worte von Jerome Powell
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12'017.66 19.91 SMIUBU
Short 12'281.40 13.58 SSMDQU
Short 12'809.05 8.37 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'502.51 10.05.2023 09:52:39
Long 11'069.49 18.62 YPSSMU
Long 10'816.82 13.27 XUSSMU
Long 10'371.34 8.81 VYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal überzeugt mit Gewinnsprung und Prognoseanhebung - PayPal-Aktie trotzdem zweistellig schwächer
Plug Power-Aktie unter Druck: Plug Power macht trotz kräftigem Umsatzplus mehr Verlust
Blick auf drohenden Zahlungsausfall der USA: US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX zum Handelsende stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
UBS-Aktie letztlich leicht im Minus: Nach Abschluss der CS-Übernahme zunächst zwei separate Banken - Neues Führungsteam bekannt gegeben
Palantir-Aktie +23%: Palantir mit schreibt weiter schwarze Zahlen
Ausblick: Plug Power legt Quartalsergebnis vor
SKAN-Aktie schliesst unter Druck: Ehefrau von Manager verkauft Aktien im Millionen-Wert
DSM-Aktie etwas höher: Zusammenschluss von Firmenich und DSM unter Dach und Fach
Darum verliert der Euro im US-Handel - Auch zum Franken leichter
Meyer Burger-Aktie schliesslich tiefer: Meyer Burger schliesst Vertriebsvereinbarung für Schieferdächer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit