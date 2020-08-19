19.08.2020 21:03:00

Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur Mohamad Fakhi joins the Humanitarian Coalition in Beirut for relief efforts

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Mohamad Fakih, the founder of the restaurant chain Paramount Fine Foods and a Lebanese-Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist, is part of a group of Canadians who have traveled to Lebanon this week to take part in ongoing relief efforts after the devastating August 4th explosion in the city of Beirut.

On Thursday August 20th, the group will be distributing food packs and hygiene kits to those affected by the explosion and the ongoing economic crisis in Lebanon. They will also visit an activity organized for the children who have been traumatized by the explosion.

The group is in Lebanon on behalf of the Humanitarian Coalition, a coalition of some of Canada's leading charities. The Canadian government has pledged to match donations raised by the Humanitarian Coalition for Lebanon, up to $8 million and until August 24.

Richard Morgan, executive director of the Humanitarian Coalition says:
"Canadians have been donating generously since the blast in Beirut to help the people affected by this crisis. We want to ensure that donations are being used in the best possible ways. Our teams and partners on the ground are providing food, shelter, medicine, sanitary products and other items, and sending the message that the people of Lebanon are not alone during this difficult time."

Mohamad Fakih, founder of Paramount Fine Food says:
"The people here are really struggling with all that's happened: an economic crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, food shortages and now an explosion that has devastated Beirut, Lebanon's main lifeline. There is debris everywhere, homes have been completely destroyed and food is difficult to source. The Humanitarian Coalition is here on the ground with me providing people with life-saving aid like food, water, shelter, and medical supplies. The generous donations being made by Canadians are having a positive impact on the ground and I am seeing it happen in real time."

Staff from Islamic Relief Canada are part of the team travelling to Beirut and are available for media interviews in English and Arabic.

SOURCE Islamic Relief Canada

