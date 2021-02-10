SMI 10’828 0.2%  SPI 13’506 0.2%  Dow 31’374 0.0%  DAX 13’942 -0.5%  Euro 1.0795 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’651 -0.3%  Gold 1’839 0.0%  Bitcoin 39’716 -4.5%  Dollar 0.8897 -0.3%  Öl 61.5 0.3% 

BX Swiss TV: Bitcoin - nach Tesla nun Apple?
10.02.2021 17:40:00

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Notes of the manager on the past financial year 2020

KEY DATA

For the financial year 2020 we record the following key data:

  • Corona-impact of -6.5% on rental turnover
  • The EPRA earnings  decrease by 12% from € 40.5 million end 2019 to € 35.6 million (€ 6.01 per share vs € 6.83 per share)
  • Financial headroom of € 83 million
  • Dividend proposal maintained at € 5.25 gross per share
  • Occupancy rate rises from 90.46% end 2019 to 91.62%
  • Average funding cost is expected to substantially drop following the early repayment of derivatives

