10.02.2021 17:40:00
Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Notes of the manager on the past financial year 2020
KEY DATA
For the financial year 2020 we record the following key data:
- Corona-impact of -6.5% on rental turnover
- The EPRA earnings decrease by 12% from € 40.5 million end 2019 to € 35.6 million (€ 6.01 per share vs € 6.83 per share)
- Financial headroom of € 83 million
- Dividend proposal maintained at € 5.25 gross per share
- Occupancy rate rises from 90.46% end 2019 to 91.62%
- Average funding cost is expected to substantially drop following the early repayment of derivatives
