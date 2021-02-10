Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Notes of the manager on the past financial year 2020

KEY DATA

For the financial year 2020 we record the following key data:

Corona-impact of -6.5% on rental turnover

The EPRA earnings decrease by 12% from € 40.5 million end 2019 to € 35.6 million (€ 6.01 per share vs € 6.83 per share)

Financial headroom of € 83 million

Dividend proposal maintained at € 5.25 gross per share

Occupancy rate rises from 90.46% end 2019 to 91.62%

Average funding cost is expected to substantially drop following the early repayment of derivatives

Attachment