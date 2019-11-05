Leasinvest Real Estate Private placement of bonds 2019 - Early publication of the Q3 results

1. Private placement of bonds 2019

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA announces the contemplated private placement of bonds in denominations of EUR 100,000 and with terms of 7 years to 8 years.

BNP Paribas Fortis and Degroof Petercam are appointed as coordinators of the transaction. BNP Paribas Fortis, Degroof Petercam and KBC act as joint bookrunners of the transaction.

Leasinvest Real Estate arranges financing sources best suited to carry out its investment strategy both through acquisitions and redevelopment of existing core assets. With the EUR 75 million public bond which matured on 9 October 2019, the Company is arranging new financing in due time by issuing this new bond, which will also contribute to an increase of the average duration of the total debt. More generally, Leasinvest Real Estate pursues a balance between cost, duration and diversification of its financing sources. It considers a Loan-to-value ratio of around 50%.

2. Early publication of the Q3 results

Taking into account the contemplated private placement of the bonds, Leasinvest Real Estate will publish the trading update in respect of the Q3 results of the financial year 2019 on 8 November 2019 (instead of 14 November 2019 as previously announced) after trading hours.





On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA



Public regulated real estate company (B-REIT) Leasinvest Real Estate SCA invests in high quality and well-located retail and office buildings in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in Belgium and in Austria.



On 30/06/2019 the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounted to € 1.06 billion spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (55%), Belgium (35%) and Austria (10%).



Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.



The public RREC is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 705 million (value 4 November 2019).







