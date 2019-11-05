+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
05.11.2019 07:30:00

Leasinvest Real Estate Private placement of bonds 2019 - Early publication of the Q3 results

1.   Private placement of bonds 2019

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA announces the contemplated private placement of bonds in denominations of EUR 100,000 and with terms of 7 years to 8 years.
BNP Paribas Fortis and Degroof Petercam are appointed as coordinators of the transaction. BNP Paribas Fortis, Degroof Petercam and KBC act as joint bookrunners of the transaction.
Leasinvest Real Estate arranges financing sources best suited to carry out its investment strategy both through acquisitions and redevelopment of existing core assets. With the EUR 75 million public bond which matured on 9 October 2019, the Company is  arranging new financing in due time by issuing this new bond,  which will also contribute to an increase of the average duration of the total debt. More generally, Leasinvest Real Estate pursues a balance between cost, duration and diversification of its financing sources. It considers a Loan-to-value ratio of around 50%.

2.  Early publication of the Q3 results

Taking into account the contemplated private placement of the bonds, Leasinvest Real Estate will publish the trading update in respect of the Q3 results of the financial year 2019 on 8 November 2019 (instead of 14 November 2019 as previously announced) after trading hours.


These written materials are not for distribution in or to persons resident in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or Switzerland. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or Switzerland.

This communication does not constitute or form part of an offer of securities in the United States of America, or a solicitation to purchase securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act”), or under the securities law of any state or jurisdiction in the United States of America and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States of America except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States of America. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the transaction in the United States of America. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States of America. Copies of this communication are not being, and should not be, distributed or sent into the United States of America.

In the European Economic Area an offer of securities to which this communication relates is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of Regulation ((EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, and any implementing measure in each relevant Member State of the EEA (the "Prospectus Regulation”) ("Qualified Investors”) and may not be addressed to or directed at 150 or more natural or legal persons other than Qualified Investors in that Member State.

These materials shall not constitute or form part of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction, or to any person or entity to whom it is unlawful to make such offer.

For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate

MICHEL VAN GEYTE
CEO
T: +32 3 238 98 77
E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be


On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Public regulated real estate company (B-REIT) Leasinvest Real Estate SCA invests in high quality and well-located retail and office buildings in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in Belgium and in Austria.

On 30/06/2019 the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounted to € 1.06 billion spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (55%), Belgium (35%) and Austria (10%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

The public RREC is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 705 million (value 4 November 2019).



