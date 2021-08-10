LeaseLock Names Chris Hazlett, Ian McIntosh Senior Vice Presidents of Enterprise Sales

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate, today announced the promotion of Chris Hazlett and Ian McIntosh to Senior Vice Presidents of Enterprise Sales. The enterprise sales team focuses on accelerating the industry transition away from security deposits, surety bonds, cosigners, and guarantee services.

With more than 100 years of combined multifamily expertise, the team is leading the effort to drive the implementation of LeaseLock Zero Deposit™ across multifamily properties. Zero Deposit communities generate more traffic, streamline the leasing process, convert more leases, and significantly reduce bad debt through enhanced rent and damage coverage. Hazlett and McIntosh will lead the company's strategic accounts and enterprise sales activities nationwide.

"We're excited for Chris and Ian to take the next steps in their careers while elevating LeaseLock," said Ed Wolff, Chief Revenue Officer of LeaseLock. "As a result of their combined guidance and leadership, LeaseLock Zero Deposit is transforming the way multifamily does business, providing improved protection for operators and greater financial flexibility for renters."

Hazlett joined LeaseLock following an 11-year tenure with Valet Living. He leverages nearly 20 years of multifamily sales and business development experience. Before coming to LeaseLock, McIntosh — also with over 20 years of multifamily experience — served as Vice President of Business Development for Financial Services at RealPage, where he was responsible for screening, payments, and renter's insurance business lines.



NMHC Top 50 operator LeaseLock clients include Greystar, Cushman & Wakefield, Avenue5 Residential, Harbor Group Management Co., LMC, and RKW Residential. Top ownership clients include Goldman Sachs, ColRich, GoldCor, Olive Tree, TruAmerica, White Oak, Trinsic, and Goodman Real Estate.

About Us

LeaseLock is the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate.

Our flagship lease insurance product leverages artificial intelligence to eliminate security deposits from enterprise operating infrastructure—powering a faster, simpler, more affordable rental transaction. LeaseLock seamlessly deploys within the native online leasing checkout, resulting in significant conversion lift—while instantly generating industry-leading coverage for the property on every lease.

LeaseLock has insured over $1 billion in leases backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Our global investors include SoftBank Ventures Asia, Wildcat Ventures, Westerly Winds, Vertex Ventures US, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Moderne Ventures, and Mucker Capital.

Media Contact:

LinnellTaylor Marketing

Marlena DeFalco

Account Director

(303) 682-3943

marlena@linnelltaylor.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leaselock-names-chris-hazlett-ian-mcintosh-senior-vice-presidents-of-enterprise-sales-301352230.html

SOURCE LeaseLock