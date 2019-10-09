LeaseAccelerator's Michael Keeler Named to the 2019 Washingtonian Magazine Tech Titans List

RESTON, Va., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Keeler, the CEO and Founder of LeaseAccelerator and pioneer in the Enterprise Lease Accounting software market, has been named to the Washingtonian Magazine Tech Titans 2019 List as an Entrepreneur Honoree. The annual list published by Washingtonian Magazine identifies the most important and innovative people in Washington's digital economy. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m at the 12 Stories lounge in Washington D.C.

Michael Keeler founded LeaseAccelerator in 2003 as the first enterprise application software company focused on automating the business processes for managing global corporate leasing processes. Over the past few years, Keeler has led LeaseAccelerator through a period of explosive growth which included a $30M growth equity funding from Insight Partners, which fueled LeaseAccelerator's recent expansion in Europe and Asia Pacific.

With over $3 trillion in spend worldwide, leasing is one of the last major business processes yet to be significantly disrupted by technology. Since its inception LeaseAccelerator's mission has been to help businesses of all sizes automate the sourcing, management, and accounting of their real estate and equipment lease portfolios. New accounting standards introduced in 2016 have significantly compounded the challenges as businesses must now track the rent and contract terms of each and every leased asset to provide accurate reporting to their shareholders. Even small companies are struggling as they find that spreadsheets and low-budget leasing applications are not adequate to comply with these new rules.

"I am honored to be named to the 2019 Washingtonian Magazine Tech Titan List and join a peer group that consists of many of the Washington DC area's most successful, high-growth companies," said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. "The entire LeaseAccelerator team should be recognized for our achievements in developing this new category of Enterprise Lease Accounting software. It took hundreds of incremental innovations by the many wonderful entrepreneurs in our company to take such a complex business process as lease accounting and make it so simple and fast for our customers," noted Keeler.

LeaseAccelerator offers the market-leading SaaS solution for Enterprise Lease Accounting, enabling compliance with the new ASC 842, IFRS 16 and GASB 87 standards. Using LeaseAccelerator's proprietary Global Lease Accounting Engine, customers can apply the new standards to all categories of leases including real estate, fleet, IT and other equipment at an asset-level. LeaseAccelerator's Real Estate, Lease Sourcing, and Lease Management applications generate considerable savings through smarter procurement and easier management. Learn more at: http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

