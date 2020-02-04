Learning.com Partners with Common Sense, Expands Access to Digital Literacy Content

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learning.com, the leading provider of comprehensive digital literacy curriculum, has announced a partnership with Common Sense Education, the nation's leading nonprofit dedicated to providing the information and education students need to thrive in the 21st century. Through this partnership, students will be able to access the newly revamped Common Sense Digital Citizenship Curriculum via the Learning.com platform, and educators will be able to monitor usage of content and assess student progress.

The research-based curriculum addresses critical issues that teachers and parents say are challenging children as they navigate a fast-changing digital terrain fraught with hate speech, cyberbullying, fake media, and constant digital distraction. More than 90% of the 1,200 K-12 teachers surveyed by Common Sense last year found digital citizenship programs effective in preparing students as learners and leaders in today's increasingly tech-driven world.

"Through this partnership, educators are going to receive all of the value of Common Sense Education's Digital Citizenship content plus the added benefit of being able to see individual student usage and progress," said Keith Oelrich, CEO at Learning.com. "As partners, we're extending digital literacy and safety-focused curricula to school districts in one comprehensive platform."

Educators in over 10,000 schools use Learning.com's EasyTech, EasyCode and Digital Literacy Assessment solutions to equip students with the tech-savvy skills they need for success in college and the workforce.

"With the Digital Citizenship Curriculum, teachers gain access to highly engaging lesson plans that guide students in taking ownership of their digital lives," said Liz Kline, vice president education, Common Sense. "By working with Learning.com, we can expand our reach, providing many more students with the skills and habits they need to behave responsibly, think, critically, and engage ethically online."

The Common Sense Digital Citizenship lessons plans will be integrated with existing Learning.com curricula and will include grade-specific lessons at each grade K-12. In addition, each new lesson will include an auto-scored quiz that can be assigned to students to assess student understanding and track student progress across all lessons, and progress can be tracked in the Gradebook and Student Pages. All lessons will be available prior to the 2020-2021 school year but current users will have early access to the new lessons this spring.

For more information about Learning.com, please visit https://www.learning.com/.

About Learning.com

Learning.com's K-12 curriculum solution, EasyTech, helps students develop computer science, digital literacy, and problem-solving skills. By enabling schools to integrate technology more meaningfully, and cultivate digital readiness, EasyTech plays a critical role in equipping all students to learn, live, and work in the 21st Century.‬

‪The comprehensive curriculum, delivered through the Learning.com platform, features scaffolded, student-led digital lessons, as well as district and school-wide reporting to measure the program's efficacy and optimize implementation.‬‬‬‬

‪Founded in 1999, Learning.com currently partners with one in six U.S. school districts and serves more than 4 million students each year. The company has earned more than 30 industry awards, including ISTE 2017 Best of Show; 2017 Award of Excellence from "Tech & Learning Magazine;" "The Oregonian's Top Workplace" for 2016, 2017, and 2018; and the "Healthiest Employers of Oregon" for 2019.‬‬‬‬

About Common Sense

Common Sense is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of kids and families by providing the trustworthy information, education, and independent voice they need to thrive in the 21st century. Learn more at commonsense.org.

SOURCE Learning.com