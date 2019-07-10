10.07.2019 22:40:00

Learn the Craft and History of Timber Framing at the Finger Lakes Museum

FARMINGTON, N.Y., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Finger Lakes Museum (FLM) is excited to collaborate with Rob Hughes of Big Beams Timber Frames in Cohocton to offer an Intro to Timber Framing Workshop the week of July 22nd-26th. Sponsored by New Energy Works Timberframers, this 5-day class will teach participants the steps to create a beautiful and timeless structure that will enhance the Creekside Center on the Museum campus.

Course Instructor Rob Hughes returns for the FLM's third timber-framing workshop. Two years ago, the initial workshop participants worked together under Rob's direction to erect a timber frame lean-to structure on the north side of the Creekside Center. Last summer's timber frame participants constructed an octagon pavilion that proudly sits on the shore of Keuka Lake on the FLM wetland property. For this year's workshop, a lean-to kayak housing structure will be built to add to the FLM Creekside Center. "The joy of timber frame construction is the idea that you need to bring all your faculties together to be successful," Rob says. "The process is mental and physical and raisings are emotional experiences. Confidence builds throughout the process and you end up feeling cleverly plugged into something special."

Each day of the 8:00am to 4:00pm workshop, participants will have hands-on experience working with tools while learning the history and significance of the art of timber framing. The cost of the workshop is $300, with lunch provided. Class size is limited to ensure individualized instruction. Registration information can be found on the Museum website.

Through their sponsorship, New Energy Works hopes to help promote the craft of timber framing throughout the Finger Lakes Region. "We're excited to sponsor the Intro to Timber Framing Workshop at the Finger Lakes Museum this summer," Megan Avila, Communications Director of New Energy Works Timberframers shares. "We're sure that under Rob Hughes' tutelage participants will have a great experience learning and practicing the traditional craft of timber framing. As long-time supporters and fans of the FLM we're glad to have a part in their outreach and community engagement for the Finger Lakes Region and beyond."

New Energy Works Timberframers has been designing and building environmentally responsible timber frames across the USA for more than 30 years from their headquarters in Farmington, NY and from McMinnville, Oregon. Offerings include: Timber Framing (design, engineering, manufacturing, and build), Enclosure Systems, Fine Woodworking, and Recycled and Sustainable Wood Products. New Energy Works has LEED AP staff members, is a member of the US Green Building Council, and is FSC-certified.

 

SOURCE New Energy Works

Zur Wochenmitte liessen es die Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt ruhig angehen. Der DAX präsentierte sich unentschlossen. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich dank Powell-Aussagen auf grünem Terrain. In Asien ging es an den meisten Börsen bergab.

