18.11.2019 13:02:00

Learn How to Drive Successful Innovation in an Era of Uncertainty

Chief Creatologist, Dell Technologies, will be the opening headliner at the 14th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Joe Batista, Director & Chief Creatologist, DELL Technologies, will be the headliner at the 14th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, on March 23-26, 2020, at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Learn How to Drive Successful Innovation in an Era of Uncertainty

To register and download the event agenda for the 14th Annual New Product Innovation & Development: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange, please visit: www.frost.com/pds.  

Batista's presentation, Innovation 2020: Driving Success in an Era of Uncertainty and Unprecedented Change, will explore how to maintain business value and create a path forward by leveraging strategies that maximize your organization's unique genetic code and assets, as well as industry context. He also will explain how to utilize informed assumptions to foster intelligent disruption.

With over 30 years of practical industry experience, Batista has a proven track record creating new enterprise value through a history of tough change agent assignments. He builds value by leveraging capital, human resources, and corporate assets, and spearheads new ventures for both DELL Technologies and his clients.

This flagship innovation event will also include the session, Success Story—From Concept to Commercialization, led by Alp Basol, Director, Strategy and Innovation, Industry Solutions, West AT&T Global Business. Basol is an experienced executive in innovation, strategy and architecture who leads the design of complex digital solutions for transformational change.

Basol will address how to scale innovation in large corporations. He will examine the cultural and financial barriers that need to be overcome and discuss the role of data-driven decision-making in the process. He will explain how to create the right framework for identifying, defining and developing customer-driven products, and share how to construct a road map to relevant and feasible products and services.

For additional information, please email: events.us@frost.com or contact Adam Geiger at 1.305.807.8134.

About Frost & Sullivan   

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Francesca Valente

Corporate Communications – Americas
P: +1 (210) 348.1012
E: francesca.valente@frost.com 
http://www.frost.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/learn-how-to-drive-successful-innovation-in-an-era-of-uncertainty-300959357.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

