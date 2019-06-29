29.06.2019 15:00:00

Learn About the All-New 2020 Ford Escape Lineup with These Model Research Tools from Brandon Ford

TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ford is gearing up for a big 2020 model year, and Brandon Ford of Tampa, Florida, is working hard to make sure everyone knows everything they need to know about what's coming down the Ford pipeline for the new model year. And that includes a bevy of information on the all-new 2020 Ford Escape lineup.

That's good news for anyone interested in the all-new 2020 Ford Escape lineup, as there are a lot of new features and capabilities to learn about – including a pair of all-new 2020 Escape models in the form of the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid and the 2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid.

Anyone interested in learning more about these two all-new 2020 Escape models is encouraged to check out the model research pages Brandon Ford has put on its website for the two hybrids. Both the 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid model research page and the 2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid model research page contain everything a prospective customer needs to know about these all-new hybrid SUVs.

For those interested in the other models that make up the lineup, Brandon Ford also has a 2020 Ford Escape lineup model research page on its website.

The Brandon Ford website also contains a blog which houses posts focused on in-depth looks at the features and capabilities of the new Ford cars, trucks and SUVs the dealership offers. The blog breaks posts down by model, so finding posts related to a specific lineup is as easy as clicking on a button.

All of these research tools and more can be found by visiting the dealership's website at http://www.brandonford.com. Customers can direct any questions they may have to the friendly and knowledgeable staff at Brandon Ford by calling 813-246-3673 or by emailing Tom Murray, the dealership's marketing director, at tmurray@brandonford.com. Brandon Ford is located at 9090 Adamo Drive in Tampa.

 

