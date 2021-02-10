SMI 10’828 0.2%  SPI 13’502 0.1%  Dow 31’438 0.2%  DAX 13’933 -0.6%  Euro 1.0791 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’648 -0.4%  Gold 1’842 0.2%  Bitcoin 39’651 -4.6%  Dollar 0.8904 -0.2%  Öl 61.2 -0.2% 

Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Company's common stock.  The dividend is payable on March 23, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2021.

Lear also announced the date for its 2021 Annual Stockholders Meeting, which will be held on May 20, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. EDT, via a virtual web conference. The record date for determining eligibility to vote at the 2021 Annual Meeting is March 26, 2021.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Our diverse team of talented employees in 38 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 166 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com, or follow us on Twitter @LearCorporation.

Der Bitcoin kletterte gestern wieder über die 40.000 USD Grenze und wurde beflügelt durch den Einstieg von Elon Musk mit Tesla im grossen Rahmen. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV, Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz gibt er Einblicke was dahinter steckt und ob weitere grosse Technologiefirmen wie Apple, Amazon oder Facebook den Weg zur Massenadaption ebnen werden.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin – nach Tesla nun Apple? | BX Swiss TV

