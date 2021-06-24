SMI 11’994 0.8%  SPI 15’408 0.8%  Dow 34’229 1.1%  DAX 15’589 0.9%  Euro 1.0957 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’122 1.1%  Gold 1’777 -0.1%  Bitcoin 32’100 4.0%  Dollar 0.9185 0.0%  Öl 75.6 0.3% 

24.06.2021 20:38:00

League of Traders Launches Integration with Coinbase

SEOUL, South Korea, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- League of Traders today announced an integration with Coinbase, enabling Coinbase users to link their crypto portfolios with the gamified crypto trading platform.

League of Traders allows users to link crypto portfolios across multiple exchanges into a single easy-to-view visualized dashboard. The platform currently integrates with 10 different crypto trading exchanges including Binance, FTX, BitMEX and now Coinbase.

As part of the gamified crypto trading experience, users of Coinbase can now participate in a variety of real-time leaderboards and competitions on the League of Traders platform. Users can also view the portfolios of top traders on the platform complete with a growth chart, token distribution chart, volatility risk assessment and current positions. To learn from other traders, users can choose to follow traders and receive notifications when they make a trade.

Coinbase is one of the most trusted platforms for trading cryptocurrency for users in the United States. A recent survey of cryptocurrency investors in the U.S. found that over 50% of respondents prefer to purchase cryptocurrency using Coinbase. Coinbase currently has about 56M verified users.

"This integration enables millions of crypto traders to participate in our leaderboards and competitions using their favorite crypto trading platform," said John-Ting Li, CEO of League of Traders. "League of Traders is thrilled to welcome users of Coinbase onto the platform. We think they'll find tremendous value in the visualized portfolio tools and the ability to peek behind the curtain into their rivals' portfolios."

About League of Traders
League of Traders transforms crypto trading into a gamified social experience with leaderboards, trader profiles, multi-exchange asset visualization and community news and engagement. To learn more about League of Traders visit the website, Twitter or Telegram. Download the app here.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

League of Traders Media Contact
David Haefele
FortyThree, Inc.
leagueoftraders@43pr.com
831.401.3175

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/league-of-traders-launches-integration-with-coinbase-301319725.html

SOURCE League of Traders

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Die Märkte bewegen sich weiterhin auf hohem Niveau und befinden sich im Spannungsfeld der Inflationsnachrichten. Bei den Einzeltiteln ist aktuell Microsoft im Fokus. Erfahren Sie mehr zur aktuellen Entwicklung im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:19 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
11:34 Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 3. Quartal / Booking Holdings / EasyJet / TUI
10:28 Vontobel: derimail - Interessante BRCs auf Schweizer Titel
09:58 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
09:06 SMI im Konsolidierungsmodus
23.06.21 Marktupdate 23. Juni 21: Steht ein volatiler Sommer bevor? | BX Swiss TV
18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen: Credit Suisse veröffentlicht historische Finanzdaten
Dow Jones geht mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX letztlich tiefer -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich höher
Avis de ne pas consommer du bœuf haché vendus par l'entreprise Fouquet Morel inc.
Mike Novogratz: Neue Katalysatoren für den Bitcoin-Kurs zeichnen sich ab
Swiss Re-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Swiss Re reduziert Beteiligung an Phoenix Group
Tecan-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Tecan kauft US-Medizingerätehersteller Paramit für 1 Milliarde Dollar
Harter Wettkampf zwischen NIO und Tesla - doch die wahren Konkurrenten könnten erst noch kommen
Novartis-Aktie gibt ab: Novartis will offenbar 2021 rund 50 Millionen Dosen BioNTech-Impfstoff abfüllen
US-Börsen im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich wenig verändert
Warren Buffett hat seit 2006 die Hälfte seines Vermögens gespendet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit