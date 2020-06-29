Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
29.06.2020 16:20:00

League Completes Workday Approved Integration

League, a Leading North American Health Operating System, Integrates with Workday Human Captial Management to Increase Efficiency and Accuracy of Employee Benefit Enrollment

TORONTO, June 29, 2020 /CNW/ - League Inc., a Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) Ventures software partner, today announced that it has achieved Workday Approved integration status. League provides customers with a seamless integration that connects Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) with League's health benefits experience platform (HBXTM).

Workday HCM is a single system that enables organizations to make faster decisions, gain operational visibility, prepare for future talent shifts, and build effective teams. League provides the digital infrastructure that organizations need to communicate, engage, and support the health of their employees every day. Through this integration, customers will be able to synchronize employee data from Workday HCM to support initial enrollment in League's platform. Customers will not only see their initial HBXTM deployment times cut drastically but will also be able to help drive out errors and eliminate manual processes.

"Now more than ever, we're actively looking for new and meaningful ways to help organizations manage the health and well-being of their employees," says Mike Serbinis, founder and CEO, League. "Organizations, but particularly HR leaders, are often overburdened and under resourced. This integration with Workday will help eliminate administration time and effort and allow them to focus their team's energy on building an agile and resilient HR operating model for this new normal."

League's cloud-based platform is designed to provide a new "front door" to healthcare and direct line of sight into workforce health to inform risk management strategies, healthcare cost forecasting, productivity forecasting, and return-to-workplace plans. With its enhanced virtual care offerings, digital wallet, and evidence-based health programming, the platform delivers millions of data points in aggregate to employers. Hundreds of organizations already use the League platform, including L'Occitane, Lush, Shopify, Uber, and Unilever.

About League
League is one of North America's leading enterprise health OS, a data-driven platform designed to provide a single access hub for employees to engage with their health, lifestyle and benefit programs. This new "front door" to healthcare eliminates the current sea of point solutions through an integrated ecosystem of over 100 insurance carriers, healthcare partners and HRIS systems. Forward-thinking companies like Unilever, Uber, Shopify, and Lush Cosmetics are amongst the hundreds of employers currently using League to revolutionize their employee experience, improve workforce health and inform their pandemic readiness and management policies.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/league-completes-workday-approved-integration-301085061.html

SOURCE League Inc.

