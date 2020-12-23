LEAF Receives Conditional Approvals

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX.V: LEAF), is pleased to announce that it has received the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to its previously announced acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of EastSide Games Inc. (the "Acquisition"). Please refer to LEAF's previous news releases dated October 7, October 26, November 11 and November 30, 2020 for further details regarding the Acquisition.

LEAF is also pleased to announce that it has received the conditional approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange to list its common shares for trading after completion of the Acquisition.

A filing statement dated December 22, 2020 describing the Acquisition (the "Filing Statement") has been made available under LEAF's profile online at www.sedar.com. Completion of the Acquisition is anticipated for early January 2021. LEAF will provide further updates regarding the Acquisition as they become available.

Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to completion of the previously announced offering of subscription receipts for gross proceeds of $20,000,000, and receipt of majority of the minority shareholder approval. The Acquisition cannot close until these conditions are satisfied or waived. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Acquisition may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of LEAF should be considered highly speculative.

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Acquisition and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

About the Company

LEAF Mobile Inc. (TSX.V: LEAF) is a leading creator of counterculture mobile games. Headquartered in Vancouver, with a premier development studio, LDRLY based in Nanaimo, BC, the company is highly skilled in intellectual property, mobile game development, marketing and publishing. LEAF's culture is anchored in creativity, data insights and execution, delivering highly engaging games that produce enduring player enjoyment. With over a decade of experience in game development and marketing, LEAF has consistently delivered high-grossing original and licensed IP titles that include Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Bud Farm Grass Roots and Bud Farm 420. Our game titles are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. LEAF leverages successes in platform, IP, marketing, development and data analysis to maximize value for our global network of constituents, from players to talent to shareholders and beyond.

For more information and to keep current on LEAF, visit www.leafmobile.io and join our online communities at Linkedin , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Leaf Mobile Inc.