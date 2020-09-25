25.09.2020 00:35:00

Leading Up to the #Act4Impact Livestream Event, New Supporters Announced for American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, in an effort to defeat COVID-19, Queen Latifah is hosting #Act4Impact, a livestream fundraising event to benefit the American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative. #Act4Impact is nationally presented by CVS Health, and today the American Lung Association announced additional support for the COVID-19 Action Initiative from Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), Merck (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada), GSK, Sanofi Genzyme and Regeneron, 3M, UnitedHealthcare and Optum, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

American Lung Association logo (PRNewsfoto/American Lung Association)

Funds raised through the livestream event will go towards the American Lung Association's efforts to defeat COVID-19 and decrease health disparities by supporting and safeguarding lung health, particularly in underserved communities. 

The two-hour livestream fundraising event will feature a variety of voices, from celebrity musical performances, comedy sketches and surprise moments to the experiences of scientists, frontline healthcare workers and people whose lives have been impacted by the virus.

"COVID-19 has impacted all facets of our lives, and sadly, some communities and people are harmed more than others," said American Lung Association Board Chair Stephen R. O'Kane. "As our nation faces this difficult time, it will take all of us – coming together – to address the pandemic and save lives. We are honored to have the support of so many valued partners to bring this livestream event to life, all to benefit the lifesaving mission work of the American Lung Association."

The national livestream event will encourage viewers to contribute to the American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative, which is addressing disparities in COVID testing, providing masks and access to vaccines in underserved communities, developing critical plans on how to prevent future pandemics, and funding critical research.

As part of its initiative, the American Lung Association will also deliver resources to the public, help frontline healthcare workers with COVID education, and advocate at the state and federal level to end ongoing health disparities.

The #Act4Impact livestream event is nationally presented by CVS Health and benefits the American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative. Tune in to the star-studded event at Facebook.com/lungusa at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT this Saturday, September 26. To learn more and make a donation today, visit Lung.org/act4impact.

About the American Lung Association 
The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About COVID-19 Action Initiative 
Guided by its three main pillars of research, education and advocacy, the American Lung Association established the COVID-19 Action Initiative committing $25M to end COVID-19 and defend against future respiratory viruses. Since the inception of the initiative, the organization has built a foundation by expanding COVID-19 research, funding awards and grants for preventative research, vaccines, and antivirals, as well as providing pilot grants to evaluate the effects of COVID-19 on patients with chronic lung disease.

CONTACT: Stephanie Goldina  |  American Lung Association
P: 312-801-7629 E: Media@Lung.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-up-to-the-act4impact-livestream-event-new-supporters-announced-for-american-lung-associations-covid-19-action-initiative-301137947.html

SOURCE American Lung Association

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 531.00
-0.19 %
SGS 2’430.00
-0.25 %
ABB 23.12
-0.52 %
Swisscom 498.40
-0.52 %
Roche Hldg G 331.80
-0.75 %
LafargeHolcim 41.26
-1.69 %
Lonza Grp 566.40
-1.73 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.90
-1.95 %
CS Group 8.91
-2.15 %
UBS Group 9.97
-2.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
24.09.20
Vontobel: derimail - 24% p.a. Coupon mit Apple, Bank of America, United Health - in CHF
24.09.20
Weekly-Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Aufgehellte Aussichten / US-Fastfoodketten – Ein schmackhaftes Trio
22.09.20
Magnesium – Abundant and Cheap or a Strategic Blindspot?
22.09.20
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV
22.09.20
SMI verhaut den Wochenstart
21.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Beyond Meat, Danone, Nestlé
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
22.09.20
Schroders: Mikrofinanzierung: Weshalb sich in Schwellenländern Investitionen an der Basis als robust erwiesen haben
21.09.20
Schroders: Welche Auswirkungen hätte eine Präsidentschaft von Joe Biden auf Investitionen in den Klimaschutz?
mehr
Stabilisierung nach Kursrutsch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Partner NeuroRx beantragt US-Zulassung für Corona-Behandlung RLF-100 - Relief-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Ex-Nationalbankchef Hildebrand offenbar auf "Shortlist" für CS-Präsidium - Credit Suisse-Aktie leichter
Wall Street beendet Tag tiefrot -- SMI schliesst leichter, DAX aber im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen vorwiegend stärker aus dem Handel
Euro fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit Juli - aber zum Franken stabil
Johnson & Johnson beginnt letzte Testphase mit COVID-19-Impfstoff - J&J-Aktie stark
Roche erreicht Ziele mit Alzheimer-Kandidaten Semorinemab nicht - Roche-Aktie leichter
Musk verspricht Schnäppchen-Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
ams und OSRAM einigen sich auf Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag - OSRAM-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig
Airbus-Aktie im Sinkflug: Delta will offenbar 40 Airbus-Auslieferungen verschieben
Vifor-Aktie sackt ab nach durchwachsenen Daten aus Ferinject-Studie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Leichte Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Am heimischen Markt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Donnerstag Minuszeichen zu sehen. Die Wall Street unternahm einen Erholungsversuch. In Asien waren am Donnerstag die Bären am Steuer.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB