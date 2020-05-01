01.05.2020 04:10:00

Leading U.S. Airlines Begin Requiring Face Coverings for Customer-Facing Employees and Passengers

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, announced that its member passenger carriers will be voluntarily requiring that customer-facing employees and passengers wear a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth throughout the journey — during check-in, boarding, in-flight and deplaning. Carriers are working to implement this policy as quickly as possible.

The safety and wellbeing of all passengers is the top priority of U.S. airlines. The requirement to wear a cloth face covering during air travel is just one of the ways carriers are working to protect passengers and employees throughout this crisis. A4A's member airlines all meet or exceed CDC guidance and have implemented intensive cleaning protocols, in some cases to include electrostatic cleaning and fogging procedures. Carriers are working around the clock to sanitize cockpits, cabins and key touchpoints — like tray tables, arm rests, seatbelts, buttons, vents, handles and lavatories — with CDC-approved disinfectants. More details are available here.

In addition to enhancing sanitation procedures, carriers have implemented a range of policies – such as back-to-front boarding and adjusting food and beverage services – to help ensure the wellbeing of passengers and crew. Additionally, all travelers are encouraged to follow CDC guidance, including frequent hand-washing and staying home when ill.

For more on how U.S. airlines are responding to COVID-19, please visit www.AirlinesTakeAction.com.

ABOUT A4A
Airlines for America (A4A) members are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, Hawaiian Airlines, jetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.

A4A advocates on behalf of the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers. A4A works collaboratively with industry stakeholders, federal agencies, the Administration, Congress, labor and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

SOURCE Airlines for America

