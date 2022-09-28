Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.09.2022

Leading the way through innovation and hard work, Nitrex part of the 'American Dream' series on Bloomberg and Amazon Prime

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Nitrex Metal Inc. ("Nitrex") is pleased to announce that it has been selected for the "American Dream" series airing on Bloomberg and Amazon Prime. The feature found here, showcases the company as an industry pioneer who has led with innovation and hard work to become a leader in the surface treatment industry and the only provider of fully integrated surface treatment solutions and technologies.

Leading the way through innovation and hard work, Nitrex part of the ‘American Dream’ series on Bloomberg and Amazon Prime (CNW Group/Nitrex)

"Nitrex's growth and success are because of the dedication of the team and their commitment to continuous innovation to provide our customers more value and better performance," says Jean-François Cloutier, CEO of Nitrex. "We are pleased to share our journey and challenges with the American Dream series to inspire and motivate other entrepreneurs."

Close to 40 years ago Nitrex started out with the idea to use software to precisely control the parameters of heat-treating. Today, Nitrex is at the forefront of some of the most advanced surface treatment solutions that meet increasingly stringent requirements. Nitrex's reach has expanded and includes partners with several global companies in the aerospace, automotive, industrial and renewable energy sectors. Using a revolutionary nitriding process, Nitrex produces the most reliable vacuum furnaces and surface treatment solutions to enhance the metallurgical properties of components increasing their durability, and corrosion resistance while contributing to a more sustainable future.

"When we started, our technology was quite novel at the time and demand for it steadily increased making it a challenge to keep up with our labour needs," added Cloutier. "Our key driver has always been to listen to the ideas and needs of our employees. When we bring our people together focused on a common goal and purpose we can achieve great things."

Nitrex is a pioneer, being the first company to offer a fully automated nitriding/nitrocarburizing system software controlled, allowing customers to achieve precise and repeatable quality. As our experts continue to innovate, Nitrex will be sharing more exciting news soon about new products and technologies that will power the future and change tomorrow for the best.

About Nitrex

NITREX is the lead provider of fully integrated surface treatment solutions and technologies globally. The company was founded in 1984 in Montreal, Canada and operates three business units – Nitrex Turnkey Systems (NTS) a leader of turnkey nitriding, nitrocarburizing, and vacuum heat treat systems; Heat Treating Services (HTS) a worldwide network of commercial heat-treating service centers; and UPC, a leading provider of controls upgrade and automation solutions for surface treatment and combustion. NITREX serves its customers globally from 16 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Poland, Italy, France and China, and sells in over 60 countries through a global network of representatives and licensees.

Nitrex Logo (CNW Group/Nitrex)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-the-way-through-innovation-and-hard-work-nitrex-part-of-the-american-dream-series-on-bloomberg-and-amazon-prime-301636201.html

SOURCE Nitrex

