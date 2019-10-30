ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading the way for female technology representation in education, Sucheta Kamath, Founder and CEO, has launched a new cloud based personalized training curriculum, ExQ®, designed to empower educators to teach Executive Function skills. Based on 20+ years hands on experience teaching students and partnering with schools, Sucheta knew it was important to start with the goal of providing teachers, our most important learning partners, with innovative technology that was designed with their needs at the center. Intuitive user flows, real time data and insights, online gaming, virtual coaches, and personalized secure content, ExQ technology was developed to empower and encourage teaching students critically important Executive Function skills.

"Our traditional educational systems lack tools and curriculum to train educators to teach students directly about how their brain works. Executive Function skills collectively influence academic outcomes, but they have not been a part of academic curriculum nor professional teacher development. It is important to teach processes by which students can redirect their attention when they're distracted, use effective memory skills when they know content is difficult, parse information by sorting and regrouping it so that they can express themselves effectively. That's why I created ExQ," shares Sucheta Kamath. "I'm excited to empower our teachers with technology to build Executive Function focused classroom cultures which will allow students to identify and speak about their own strengths and challenges in learning. This kind of individualized experience can have a positive impact on their self-awareness and self-management to achieve their goals not only in school, but also in life!"

"Because education has long been a highly gendered profession dominated by women, it follows that women founders in EdTech are more common than in the Tech space overall. However, despite the higher number of female leaders in the EdTech space, female innovators ultimately face the same challenges that all women in technology face," says Sucheta Kamath. "As a member of Global Women in STEM Leadership, I am excited to network, collaborate and share with other dynamic female EdTech leaders, thinkers and innovators as a speaker at the upcoming Global Women in STEM Leadership Summit in Atlanta, November 4-5, 2019. When female entrepreneurs gather together we have the insight, the technical know-how and the support to increase the opportunities for women in EdTech to promote creativity and positive change in our world!"

About ExQ®: Rooted in more than 20 years of cognitive neuroscience and Executive Function training expertise, ExQ® is a cloud-based patented system designed to enhance the brain's Executive Function through personalized game-based training that focuses on teaching students to learn how to learn. Learn more about a leading woman in technology, ExQ® Founder and CEO, Sucheta Kamath, and Executive Function training with ExQ® for School, for College, for Work, and for Life at http://www.exqinfiniteknowhow.com.

SOURCE ExQ®