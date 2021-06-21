SMI 11’941 -0.6%  SPI 15’310 -0.6%  Dow 33’290 -1.6%  DAX 15’448 -1.8%  Euro 1.0944 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’083 -1.8%  Gold 1’764 -0.5%  Bitcoin 32’860 -5.9%  Dollar 0.9221 0.5%  Öl 73.3 0.4% 

21.06.2021 00:00:00

Leading Tech Retailer PCByte Explores the eSports Phenomenon

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2021, the global eSports market value skyrocketed by almost 50 per cent from the previous year. Now valued at over 1.08 billion U.S. dollars, with a global audience of 474 million, more people are keen to tune in and watch their favourite games being played by the best gamers in the world. 

So, what exactly is this fast-growing international phenomenon? PCByte explains that eSports is a world of competitive, organised gaming, with competitors from different teams or leagues facing off in popular games like Fortnite, League of Legends, Call of Duty and Overwatch. Streaming services and live events have turned casual gamers into megastars with huge fan bases.

PCByte points out that eSports function in a similar way to traditional sports leagues. In fact, the NBA has held drafts for their eSports league, while colleges in the U.S. have varsity eSports programs. Players can win big, with some tournaments boasting millions of dollars in prize money.

For those who have reached the competing stage, choosing the right gaming laptop or gaming PC is one of the most important considerations. For peak performance, competitors need to be equipped with the best.

The best gaming laptop models now compete with the best gaming PC models, packing powerful specs into sleek and portable builds. PCByte says for a serious gaming advantage, users should consider models with the next-gen series of mobile processors and mobile graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia. 

When choosing the best gaming laptop in Australia, PCByte recommends users consider the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15. With outstanding gaming capabilities, this gaming laptop boasts a fast and smooth performance. Featuring an ultra-slim and super light design, exceptional colour accuracy and responsiveness, it is ideal as a serious gaming laptop. It is powered by the best mobile chips from AMD and Nvidia and includes a quick 165Hz QHD (1440p) display, meaning it can handle AAA titles at QHD resolution, which makes it perfect for users competing in eSports. 

To speak to an IT professional about the most powerful gaming PC Australia models or to build one for yourself, or even other everyday consumer electronics, like the Xiaomi robot vacuum, contact PCByte directly.

Related Images

pcbyte.jpg
PCByte
PCByte

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-tech-retailer-pcbyte-explores-the-esports-phenomenon-301315986.html

SOURCE PCByte

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Global Clean Energy – ein Thema ganz weit oben auf der politischen Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was es genau mit erneuerbaren Energien auf sich hat und warum diese eine immer zentralere Rolle im Finanzbereich spielen. Wie sich die Preise von Solar, Wind und auch Wasserenergie im Vergleich zu Fossilienbrennstoffen entwickelt haben, darüber berichtet Nima Pouyan und wirft dabei auch einen Blick auf bestehende Clean Energy Indizes.

Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

18.06.21 Lyxor: Podcast: Banking für eine grünere Zukunft
18.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Temenos Group, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma
18.06.21 Ausverkauf an den Rohstoffmärkten
18.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
18.06.21 SMI-Anleger von Zinssorgen wenig beeindruckt
18.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält weiterhin / EUR/USD – 200er-EMA unterschritten
18.06.21 Warum an Global Green Energy kein Weg vorbei führt? | BX Swiss TV
17.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.30% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, ConocoPhillips
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hedgefonds: Bitcoin schlägt Gold in puncto Aufwärtspotenzial
Ökonom, der die Inflation einst totsagte, glaubt nun an ihre Wiederauferstehung
Analyst sagt Apple für 2022 Marktbewertung von 3 Billionen Dollar voraus
JPMorgan-Analyst: Dem Bitcoin steht ein Bärenmarkt bevor
KW 24: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Goldman Sachs: Das denken Hedgefonds-Manager wirklich über Bitcoin & Co.
Die Historie zeigt: Gold kein wirklich zuverlässiger Inflationsschutz
Anleiherenditen im Blick: Das sollten Anleger jetzt wissen
CureVac-Aktie schiesst hoch: CureVac-Chef sieht Wirksamkeit des Impfstoffs zu Unrecht in Kritik

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit