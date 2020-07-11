Leading Spine Surgeon and Innovator Dr. Todd H. Lanman Recognized as Los Angeles Magazine Top Doctor for 2020

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prominent spine surgeon and total disc replacement innovator Dr. Todd Lanman has been named one of Los Angeles Magazine's Top Doctors for 2020. He was recognized with the prestigious award for three decades of advancements in spine care, especially so with regard to artificial disc replacement, where he presided over numerous FDA-approved clinical trials as a principal investigator.

In recent years, this has included leading studies on the Prestige LP and M6-C. And most recently, he became the first in the U.S. to conduct artificial disc replacement procedures at three levels of the cervical spine in August of 2019.

Lanman also became the first surgeon to pioneer Restorative Motion Surgery, an off-label indication in which patients' fusions are replaced with artificial disc devices, returning them to near or full mobility and motion.

In 2018, he was honored by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a 'Leader in Health Care.' He has also been named a Top Doctor in Los Angeles in the Los Angeles Times, Hemispheres Magazine, and The Hollywood Reporter.

His Beverly Hills-based medical practice Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's Institute for Spinal Disorders and UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Lanman is sought after by patients around the globe, including high profile celebrities and business magnates, and serves as a media educator and contributor, having published numerous peer-reviewed articles and book chapters, and presenting dozens of papers at national medical conferences. He founded The Lanman Foundation for Spinal Advancement and Innovative Health, focusing on advancing the science of spine health and motion preservation, and providing surgical care to those injured while serving in the U.S. military forces.

For more information on Dr. Lanman and Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, visit http://www.spine.md/

SOURCE Dr. Todd H. Lanman