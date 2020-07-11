11.07.2020 00:00:00

Leading Spine Surgeon and Innovator Dr. Todd H. Lanman Recognized as Los Angeles Magazine Top Doctor for 2020

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prominent spine surgeon and total disc replacement innovator Dr. Todd Lanman has been named one of Los Angeles Magazine's Top Doctors for 2020. He was recognized with the prestigious award for three decades of advancements in spine care, especially so with regard to artificial disc replacement, where he presided over numerous FDA-approved clinical trials as a principal investigator.

In recent years, this has included leading studies on the Prestige LP and M6-C. And most recently, he became the first in the U.S. to conduct artificial disc replacement procedures at three levels of the cervical spine in August of 2019.

Lanman also became the first surgeon to pioneer Restorative Motion Surgery, an off-label indication in which patients' fusions are replaced with artificial disc devices, returning them to near or full mobility and motion.

In 2018, he was honored by the Los Angeles Business Journal as a 'Leader in Health Care.' He has also been named a Top Doctor in Los Angeles in the Los Angeles Times, Hemispheres Magazine, and The Hollywood Reporter.

His Beverly Hills-based medical practice Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's Institute for Spinal Disorders and UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Lanman is sought after by patients around the globe, including high profile celebrities and business magnates, and serves as a media educator and contributor, having published numerous peer-reviewed articles and book chapters, and presenting dozens of papers at national medical conferences. He founded The Lanman Foundation for Spinal Advancement and Innovative Health, focusing on advancing the science of spine health and motion preservation, and providing surgical care to those injured while serving in the U.S. military forces.

For more information on Dr. Lanman and Lanman Spinal Neurosurgery, visit http://www.spine.md/

 

SOURCE Dr. Todd H. Lanman

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 538.40
2.12 %
CS Group 9.86
2.09 %
Swiss Re 74.48
1.97 %
Sika 190.60
1.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.20
1.86 %
Geberit 484.30
0.39 %
Novartis 82.00
0.12 %
Adecco Group 44.51
0.07 %
Alcon 52.98
-0.04 %
Roche Hldg G 332.05
-0.27 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

10.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Bis Montag zeichnen: Lock-In BRC auf Schweizer Bluechips
10.07.20
SMI droht Ungemach
10.07.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Anschlusskäufe müssen her
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
09.07.20
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV
09.07.20
Dividends: Changing Expectations
06.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Strukturierte Produkte: Beruhigen sich die Märkte? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Handel-Stopp im Plus: Meyer-Burger-Aktionäre machen Weg zu Strategiewechsel frei
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Idorsia-Aktien sacken nach Bericht über Aktienplatzierung ab
ams-Aktie im kräftig Plus: Übernahme von OSRAM abgeschlossen
EMS-CHEMIE wird von der Coronavirus-Pandemie hart getroffen - EMS-CHEMIE-Aktie dennoch fester
Dow Jones gibt letztlich kräftiger nach -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst um die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Gewinnen
SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- Wall Street geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Molecular Partners-Aktie schiesst hoch: Molecular Partners arbeitet mit AGC Biologics bei COVID-19-Programm zusammen
NIO-Aktie aktuell: Bullen treiben NIO an
VAT-Aktie beflügelt: VAT weist im zweiten Quartal starkes Wachstum aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- Wall Street geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt schaffte am Freitag den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. Der DAX tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag mit positiven Tendenzen. Die Märkte in Fernost gaben vor dem Wochenende nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB