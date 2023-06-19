Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
20.06.2023 00:45:00

Leading Solar Energy Contractor Purelight Power Announces Purelight Roofing Branch

MEDFORD, Ore. , June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purelight Power, a leading residential solar installation company, today announced the launch of its new roofing arm, Purelight Roofing. The new unit is an integral part of Purelight Power's ongoing effort to provide homeowners with affordable, efficient home solar systems.

Purelight Power's announcement follows launches in several test markets, including Oregon and Iowa, which have been met with a positive response from customers. Purelight Roofing will now look to expand beyond these test markets and into other areas Purelight serves, providing both standalone and solar-bundled roofing installation and repair services to consumers across the United States.

A leader in the renewable energy sector, Purelight Power has seen massive growth in both revenue and reach as it works to make residential solar more available and affordable for consumers. With the release of Purelight Roofing, the company has become a de facto leader in holistic renewable energy services, enabling it to serve a wider number of customers.

"We're incredibly excited to announce Purelight Roofing, the newest pillar of our company's business model," said JD Beck, CEO of Purelight Power. "As we look to the future of the renewable energy sector, the need for a broad assortment of service offerings has become clear. With Purelight Roofing, we've taken our next leap toward being the complete green home solution consumers are searching for."

By expanding its services to include roofing, Purelight Power demonstrates its commitment to meeting the unique needs of its clients. This move allows Purelight Power to offer a more comprehensive range of services, making it a one-stop shop for all of its customers' energy needs.

About Purelight Power
Founded in 2019, Purelight Power is a renewable energy provider headquartered in Medford, Oregon. With a focus on sustainability and customer satisfaction, the company delivers reliable and cost-effective solar energy solutions to residential customers. Purelight Power aims to accelerate the transition to clean energy and create a greener future for generations to come.

For more information, please visit www.purelightpower.com or contact:

Media Contact:
Cameron Corliss
Public Relations Manager
Email: ccorliss@purelightpower.com
Phone: (458) 226-5247

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-solar-energy-contractor-purelight-power-announces-purelight-roofing-branch-301854730.html

SOURCE Purelight Power

