Leading San Francisco Hair Transplant Surgeon says the Holidays are a Good Time to have Hair Restoration

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Parsa Mohebi, the founder of Parsa Mohebi Hair Restoration with locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, is reminding patients interested in undergoing a hair transplant that the upcoming holiday season is actually a good time to have their desired surgery.

According to Dr. Mohebi, "The holidays are a time for friends and family and it is also a time that many people are off work. They do not see their coworkers as often as they normally do any other time of the year. The fact that people are out of their normal routine makes the holidays an ideal time to undergo a hair restoration procedure. Patients can relax at home after the surgery without having to miss any days of work for the recovery process because they are off work for the holidays. By the time they return to work in the New Year, any swelling and bruising that is visible after the surgery will have resolved on its own. Patient can return to work confident that none of their fellow employees will suspect them of having a hair transplant."

When it comes to hair restoration during the holidays, Dr. Mohebi said being able to meet with a doctor in person is an important step in the hair transplant process. "Hair loss can happen for a number of reasons including genetics, an adverse reaction to medicine or some type of infection. Patients should schedule a consultation appointment with a board-certified doctor so the doctor can closely examine the scalp of the patient in person. Our new office in San Francisco, along with our offices in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, means patients all over the state of California are able to easily schedule a consultation appointment to learn more about the long lasting and natural looking results they can achieve by having hair transplant surgery."

Dr. Mohebi says he is looking forward to making hair restoration easier for patients this holiday season. "There are many patients in San Francisco, as well as over California and the United States, currently suffering from hair loss looking to achieve the hairline of their dreams. The holidays are about giving presents to the people that you love but there is nothing wrong with giving yourself a gift as well. The gift of hair restoration is more than simply having a full head of hair. It is also about having a better self-image and feeling more confident in your appearance."

About Dr. Parsa Mohebi:

As the first chairman of the FUE Research Committee of the International Society of Hair Restoration and creator of several methods and techniques in modern hair restoration, Dr. Mohebi, along with his staff, provides his patients with the most advanced hair restoration techniques currently available. Dr. Mohebi has been in the forefront of new research and developing the latest technology to advance the field of hair restoration. Dr. Mohebi is a Diplomat of the American Board of Hair Restoration and a fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration.

