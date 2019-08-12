12.08.2019 23:00:00

LEADING ROSEN LAW FIRM: Reminds Just Energy Group Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Just Energy Group Inc. from November 9, 2017 through July 23, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important September 30, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Just Energy investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Just Energy class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1631.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Just Energy experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues; (2) Just Energy was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable; (3) Just Energy lacked adequate internal control over its financial reporting; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Just Energy's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 30, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1631.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-rosen-law-firm-reminds-just-energy-group-inc-investors-of-important-deadline-in-securities-class-action-300900175.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

