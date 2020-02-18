18.02.2020 22:44:00

Leading Retailer Stokes Inc. Initiates Restructuring to Drive Long Term Profitability and Growth

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Stokes Inc. ("Stokes" or "the Company") announced today that the Company has initiated the process to reposition its business for future growth and profitability by filing a notice of intention to make a proposal to its creditors. The Company is pursuing this course of action to facilitate the implementation of its go-forward strategy that will secure the long-term viability of the Company in the best interest of its employees, customers and suppliers.

After many years of solid financial performance, Stokes, like most other retailers, is adapting to fundamental changes in the industry, including how customers shop. To better compete in today's retail environment, Stokes will be reducing its retail footprint in Canada and streamlining its head office operations. The Company will continue investing in its online business which has experienced material growth over the last few years.

Stokes will be closing its less profitable stores while maintaining the majority of its retail locations across Canada and its head office operations in Montreal, QC. Once the restructuring is completed, Stokes will continue to employ approximately 1000 Canadians.

The Company's management is confident that, through the restructuring process, Stokes will emerge as a healthier and more profitable business, well positioned for long term success to the benefit of all stakeholders.

About Stokes Inc.

Stokes Inc. is a leading tableware, kitchenware and home décor retailer founded in 1935. The Company operates its retail business from a total of 147 stores across Canada as well as from an online store. Stokes primarily sells its merchandise under the brands "Stokes", "thinkkitchen" and other private labels.

SOURCE Stokes Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV
15:34
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Gold weiter im Aufwind
11:23
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf DKSH Holding AG, Idorsia Ltd, Temenos AG
10:59
Vontobel: Amazon: Die Initialzündung
08:49
SMI droht die Puste auszugehen
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.02.20
Will Job Growth, Low Inflation Change Rates?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Apple Umsatzwarnung sorgt für rote Vorzeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
Von Gold bis Rhodium: Das sehen Experten für Edelmetalle in 2020 voraus
Novartis erhält Zulassung von Europäischer Kommission für Beovu gegen AMD
Heraeus: Das hält das Jahr 2020 für das Währungspaar EUR/USD bereit
Tom Lee: Wer schafft es eher auf 40'000? Der Dow oder Bitcoin?
Presse spekuliert um Rücktrittszeitpunkt von UBS-CEO Ermotti - UBS-Aktie fester
Wall Street im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst mit Aufschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Weniger Apple und Wells Fargo: So sah Warren Buffetts Depot im 4. Quartal 2019 aus
Dow schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Abgaben
Apple-Aktie unter Druck: Epidemie kippt Apples Umsatzprognose

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Abgaben
An der Wall Street ging es am Dienstag leicht bergab. Der heimische Markt notierte tiefer. Der DAX wies negative Vorzeichen aus. Die Mehrzahl der Aktienmärkte in Fernost bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;