Leading payments provider NIUM brings on Yogesh Sangle to drive payments ecosystem growth

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NIUM, a global payments platform, has appointed Yogesh Sangle as its new Global Head of Consumer Business. This comes as the company looks to further expand and develop its payments ecosystem to make money movement easier for consumers and businesses around the world.

Yogesh has more than 20 years of experience in payments and digital business growth across the Asia Pacific region. This includes holding key positions at PayPal, Citi, and MoneyGram focusing on revenue growth, marketing, and product management. After joining NIUM, Yogesh will lead further expansion of NIUM's consumer payments business "InstaReM.com" globally and drive the transformation of consumer business into a neo financial services offering.

Digital disruption in the payment industry is expected to grow. Payment companies are transforming at a much faster pace to fulfill the on-demand need for faster and more convenient financial services by customers. Asia Pacific is currently registering the highest growth rate in digital payments, mainly due to a surge in demand for electronic transactions in China and India. By 2025, the global digital payments industry is expected to reach more than $130billion," said Yogesh Sangle, Global Head of Consumer Businesses of NIUM.

InstaReM, which currently offers cross border services to both individuals and SMEs, is slated to launch in two additional markets this year. This includes Indonesia in the first quarter and Japan subsequently. Apart from the expansion of InstaReM.com, Yogesh will be establishing the building blocks for the global growth of NIUM. This will include developing the Commercial Payments business, catered towards SMEs and adding other consumer-led neo-financial services in the send, spend and receive space.

In February, NIUM will also unveil its AMAZE card aimed at travelers in Singapore. It's a Visa enabled card, which allows travelers to link up their credit cards to the AMAZE app for easy, convenient and cost-effective payments anywhere in the world.

"Over the last 5 years we have built a base of close to one million customers across 40+ countries and we want to expand our service offerings to connect multiple touchpoints for the customer. Super excited to have Yogesh join our journey to drive this change starting from APAC," said Prajit Nanu, Co-founder and CEO of NIUM.

About NIUM



NIUM is a global payments platform that enables individuals and businesses to send, spend and receive money seamlessly. Formerly known as InstaReM, a company rebranding took place last year. While InstaReM remains an expert in digital remittances, the company has expanded and scaled its offerings to meet the needs of SMEs, Financial Institutions, Enterprises and other payment service providers. NIUM is powered by a portfolio of licenses with financial regulators in over 38 countries and has a presence across Asia Pacific, North America, Canada, and Europe.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200120/2696826-1

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200120/2696826-1LOGO



SOURCE NIUM