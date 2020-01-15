Leading NY-Based Craniofacial Organization myFace Selects Stephanie Paul As New Executive Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of myFace (www.myface.org) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephanie Paul as the new executive director of the organization, taking the helm of one of the country's leading nonprofits dedicated to helping those with craniofacial differences receive the best possible care.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ms. Paul to the organization," said William S. Villafranco, President of the Board of Directors of myFace. "She has extensive knowledge and a deep background in mission-driven work. As a board, we were all very impressed with her wide range of competencies and proven success in solving challenging issues. I am confident that she will be a great fit with our patients, staff, and stakeholders."

Ms. Paul's background uniquely positions her for this role, as she comes to myFace following her tenure as the Senior Vice President of Development and Marketing with the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA). There, she was responsible for creating and implementing APDA's national development and marketing programs resulting in annual revenue generation of more than $7 million and brand awareness to support APDA's objective to provide the support, education, and research that helps those impacted by Parkinson's disease. She joined APDA in 2013 and led the organization's brand redesign and launched the Live with Optimism and Look Closer Public Service Awareness campaigns.

Prior to APDA, Ms. Paul served as the Director of Fundraising for the Avon Foundation for Women, where she led a team that generated more than $50 million annually. While there, she implemented multiple fundraising campaigns including the Avon Walk for Breast Cancer nationwide event series, Speak Out Against Domestic Violence, and the Annual Avon Foundation Awards Gala. Before lending her talents to these prestigious nonprofits, she began her career in the corporate world, working at Merrill Lynch & Company as well as McKinsey & Company.

Ms. Paul's leadership will be instrumental in working closely with the board of directors, volunteers, staff, and key stakeholders to capitalize on opportunities that will raise additional awareness, minimize unnecessary stigma associated with craniofacial challenges, and strengthen myFace's capacity to raise critical dollars that will allow the organization to continue to provide desperately needed, impactful programs and services.

"For more than 65 years myFace has been relentless in its mission to support individuals and their families coping with craniofacial issues," Ms. Paul said. "What is most compelling to me is myFace's unique expertise in going beyond surgery to provide interdisciplinary and comprehensive care, support, and education that makes a profound difference for those who are served."

About myFace

myFace is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with craniofacial conditions. Every hour a child is born in the United States with a craniofacial difference, which uniquely impacts both the body and spirit. In the U.S. approximately 600,000 individuals have been diagnosed with a craniofacial condition.

For over 65 years, myFace has worked with patients and their families to provide comprehensive care by funding medical, surgical, dental, speech and psychosocial services as well as research and public awareness. myFace provides a holistic approach through access to a highly personalized team at the world-renowned myFace Center for Craniofacial Care at NYU Langone Health. All myFace patients receive the highest level of care, regardless of the type or severity of the anomaly, the length of treatment, or the family's financial situation.

In this past fiscal year, myFace supported and facilitated approximately 9,300 patient consultations and procedures.

