Leading Microgrid Vendor Encorp Adds Two Industry Leaders to Newly-Formed Advisory Board

Ranked by Navigant Research among the top companies offering microgrid controls, Encorp provides key technology enabling microgrids to deliver resiliency, renewable integration, and economic optimization services. Encorp recently released its Egility platform, a state-of-the-art hardware and software package, to capture more of the microgrid development value chain. As a result, Encorp, the 27-year veteran in the distributed energy resource (DER) management space, created an advisory board in October 2019 and add two members, Nelda J. Connors and Bob Dixon, to assist in strategy and business development.

Nelda J. Connors is the Founder and CEO of Pine Grove Holdings, LLC (PGH), a privately-held investment firm. PGH provides advisory services to the private equity and investment banking sectors and invests in small and lower middle market companies. Since founding PGH in August 2011, Ms. Connors has overseen transactions representing over $300 million in enterprise value. She has deep experience in the stand-by and prime power space, and various diversified industrial products and services having been a global business leader for Tyco International and Eaton Corporation.

Her recognized expertise and sought-after strategic counsel currently place her on the public Board of Directors of Boston Scientific, Delphi Technologies, Echo Global Logistics and EnerSys, the latter a company also active in the microgrid space. Ms. Connors recently attained status as a National Association of Corporate Directors Board Leadership Fellow.

Bob Dixon, a recognized industry leader and expert in performance contracting, energy services, and building controls, serves on industry-based board of directors and as a subject-matter-expert and motivational keynote speaker at venues around the world. He recently retired from Siemens, another global corporation active in the microgrid space, and during his 24 years he served in a variety of positions at the company including:



Head of Sustainability (Siemens USA )

) Vice President of Industry Affairs for Building Performance & Sustainability

Vice President and Senior Advisor to the Management Board for the International Headquarters of the Building Technologies Division of Siemens

Senior Vice President, Global Head, Energy and Environmental Solutions

Senior Director – Energy and Environmental Solutions, North America

During his 20 years with Johnson Controls, he held a variety of field-based general management positions in the Southwest, Southern California, Northern California, and the Greater New York City area. He also served as Industry First-Vice Chair for the Alliance to Save Energy, the president of National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO), the vice president of the Energy Services Coalition (ESC), board member of the Economic Valuation Organization (EVO), and the Industry Member on the Buildings and Appliances Task Force under the Asia-Pacific Partnership on Clean Development and Climate.

"Nelda and Bob bring diverse but complementary global perspectives to the company's governance," says Michael Clark, Encorp CEO, "Their engagement is timely, as the renewable energy sector is experiencing unprecedented worldwide growth, requiring leadership from individuals with proven strategic and operational successes. The entire Encorp team joins me in welcoming Nelda and Bob - an affirmation of the company's commitment to continued market and geographic expansion."

About Encorp.

Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, a hot spot for electrical engineering innovation, Encorp was launched in 1992. The company has attracted $65 million in venture capital. Encorp has over 1,000 MW of installed capacity under its control at 400 host sites representing over 300 customers in 10 countries. Its microgrid portfolio features projects range from 1 to 10 MW in size with a total peak capacity of 240 MW. Along with microgrids, its control platforms also enable back-up power solutions for critical facilities such as hospitals and data centers, demand response and Combined Heat & Power (CHP) applications. Among its clients are E.ON, Larsen and Toubro, Verizon Data Centers, Miami International Airport, JP Morgan Chase and Maui Brewing Company.

