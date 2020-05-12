Leading Medical Device Companies, Medtronic and Philips, Expand Ventilator Production Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak, Reports TBRC

LONDON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies in the global ventilators market are increasingly expanding their ventilator production capabilities after realizing the current demand due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by coronavirus that infects lungs, causing pneumonia and other respiratory conditions. Patients affected with the virus suffer with severe pneumonia and lung dysfunction, resulting in need of the ventilator support for respiration. For instance, in March 2020, Medtronic, a leading medical device manufacturer, increased its ventilator production by 40%. Also, in March 2020, Philips targeted to increase its ventilator production capacity by 4-fold, to meet the rising demand.

Read More On The Business Research Company's Ventilators Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ventilators-market-global-report-2020-2030-covid-19-implications-and-growth

The ventilator devices market consists of sales of ventilators used in respiratory care for patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of intensive care ventilators (critical care ventilators), neonatal care ventilators, and portable & transportable/ambulatory ventilators. The market is segmented by end user into hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care centers, and others.

The global ventilators market is expected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2019 to about $12.1 billion in 2020, due to massive surge in demand for ventilators as these are essential in the treatment of critical Covid-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $4.2 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% through 2023.

The Covid-19 Pandemic Is Driving The Ventilators Market

Rising prevalence of respiratory diseases is driving the global ventilators market. Chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, and others, resulting from different bacterial and viral infections and other causes will boost the demand of ventilators. Ventilators are respiratory devices that are used to support respiration in patients with chronic respiratory diseases. 2020's coronavirus has infected millions of people worldwide and the current number of deaths due to the disease is more than 200,000. Coronavirus infects lungs causing pneumonia and other respiratory disorders affecting patient's respiration. The emergence of such infectious diseases resulting in a pandemic is driving the global ventilators market.

Request A Free Sample Of The Ventilators Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2848&type=smp

Complications Associated With The Use Of Ventilators

The number of complications associated with the use of ventilators is expected to negatively affect the ventilators market growth. Ventilators cause complications including bronchopleural fistula, pneumothorax and nosocomial pneumonia, and similar complications that result in decrease in cardiac output, gastric problems and renal impairment, and alkalosis. According to a study published in the Brazilian journal of pulmonology, 38.1% of patients in hospitals treated with ventilators develop ventilator-associated pneumonia.

Key Players And Their Strategies In The Ventilators Market

Major players in the global ventilators market are Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Medtronic, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, Dräger, Getinge, Smiths Group, Fisher & Paykel, Air Liquide, Allied Healthcare Products, and Teleflex Incorporated. Companies in the market are investing in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their businesses. In April 2018, Vyaire Medical, a US based respiratory device manufacturer, acquired Acutronic for an undisclosed amount. Acutronic is a leading manufacturer of neonatal ventilator equipment. With this move, Vyaire will strengthen its position in the ventilator market by entering into the neonatal ventilator segment.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2020

Masks (N95 Respirators And Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44-207-1930-708

Asia: +91-8897263534

Americas: +1-315-623-0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_Info

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-medical-device-companies-medtronic-and-philips-expand-ventilator-production-amidst-coronavirus-outbreak-reports-tbrc-301057541.html

SOURCE The Business Research Company