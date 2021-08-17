SMI 12’419 -0.4%  SPI 15’902 -0.3%  Dow 35’625 0.3%  DAX 15’926 -0.3%  Euro 1.0752 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’202 -0.6%  Gold 1’786 0.0%  Bitcoin 42’401 1.1%  Dollar 0.9134 0.1%  Öl 69.5 -0.1% 
17.08.2021 06:56:00

Leading Layer2 DEX ZKSwap Reached Strategic Partnership with SofaSwap

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Announced August 17th, Leading Layer2 DEX protocol ZKSwap has jointly announced a strategic partnership with SofaSwap. The two parties will jointly explore solutions in the DeFi sector and Layer 2 technology to promote the innovation and development of DEX projects.

ZKSwap is a new-gen decentralized swap instrument on Layer 2, along with SofaSwap, a decentralized coin-margined futures trading protocol, two parties aim to jointly work out new business product forms and market promotional campaigns through the strategic cooperation.

About ZKSWap

ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy.

ZKSwap realizes 0 gas fee transfer and transaction on the layer-2 network based on the ZKSwap-Rollups technology.

With the newly launched V2, the time required for interaction between Layer 1 and Layer 2 was never so negligible; this is crucial to the trading experience. This feature reduces slippage and ensures the timely execution of orders.

Every user can list his/her layer1 based token on ZKSwap's trading spot. This massively increases the volume of liquidity available on the platform and democratizes token offerings for early-stage projects.

About SofaSwap

SofaSwap is a decentralized coin-margined futures trading protocol that consists of three roles: the positive Trader (high income with high risk ), the passive market Maker (medium income with medium risk) and the Farmer (low income with 0 risk), who stakes tokens to provide liquidity. SofaSwap proposed the concept of "Earning Tokens in Bear Market" to solve the lock-in problem of locked tokens.

SofaSwap aims to solve the rigid demand for hedging and increase the value of low-liquidity token held by users when the bear market comes. Meanwhile, arbitrary tokens on the three chains ETH, HECO and BSC can be locked up for mining, or mortgage transactions, to meet the majority of users who are trapped in the asset demand for transactions. In the future, more public chain transactions will be opened, and more kinds of tokens will be compatible.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-layer2-dex-zkswap-reached-strategic-partnership-with-sofaswap-301356403.html

SOURCE ZKSwap

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16.08.21 Sma Solar wird profitabler – Aktie bleibt schwach
16.08.21 Vontobel: derimail - Impfstoffhersteller - geht die Kursrally nach der Korrektur weiter?
16.08.21 SMI weiter im Höhenrausch
16.08.21 Marktüberblick: Varta-Aktie unter Druck
16.08.21 Die Bühne gehört den Notenbanken
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
12.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
12.08.21 Dominique Böhler: BX Swiss Struki ABC: Für welche Marktsituation ist welches Hebelprodukt geeignet? | BX Swiss TV
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rieter erwirbt drei Geschäfte von Saurer und will zwei Verwaltungsräte abberufen - Rieter-Aktie wechselt ins Minus
Goldpreis eingebrochen: Darum sollten Gold-Anleger auch weiterhin vorsichtig sein
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?
BioNTech-Aktie sackt ab: BioNTech & Pfizer reichen in den USA erste Daten zur Auffrischungsimpfung ein
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Schlüsse zieht Warren Buffett aus der Corona-Pandemie
Ray Dalio sieht bei China-Aktien weiterhin eine gute Chance
CureVac-Aktie springt an: CureVac macht mehr Umsatz als erwartet
Marc Andreessen warnt vor Venture Capital-Investments - so sollten Privatanleger agieren

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit