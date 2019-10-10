10.10.2019 03:19:00

Leading IT Consulting Firm Centrinet Acquires Accordant Technology, Inc.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two organizations, Centrinet Corporation and Accordant Technology, Inc., a leader in cloud and virtualization solutions, are coming together.

Adaptive Workspaces, Virtualization, and Cloud Solutions

In furthering its vision to serve as a strategic partner in guiding our customers' technology direction to meet the business goals, Centrinet Corporation is adding Tennessee-based Accordant Technology, Inc.

"We are excited to bring on Accordant, and it's customers as we share our vision for adaptive workspaces and cloud solutions that will help our clients be flexible, scalable, and secure," Keith Paschall CEO & Founder of Centrinet.

The complexity and speed of technological advancements inspired Centrinet Corporation's executive team to look to different paths to expand our in-depth engineering, consulting talents, and operational strength. This, combined with a requirement of the organization to have a Customer success-focused mindset, led Centrinet Corporation to Accordant Technology.

Centrinet has enjoyed almost 20 years in technology, data center, application, and desktop virtualization delivery along with VDI, Server & Cloud Managed Services, in addition to the 15 years of Centrinet Cloud for small and medium businesses. Joining with Accordant Technology, Inc. with over six years of hosting and virtualization to provide the market with the combination of the best in class IT solutions for IT, Hosting, Cloud, and Managed services backed by unparalleled professional service and engineering teams.

Tim Tyler, principal of Accordant Technology, Inc. and now an executive at Centrinet Corporation, says, "This will bring our customers a wider range of solutions to benefit their business as well as provide depth in consulting and managed support services."

Combined with over 27 years of unparalleled professional services and engineering teams, the two can provide the market with a combination of the best-in-class IT solutions for hosting, cloud, and managed services.

About Centrinet Corporation

Centrinet Technologies is a leading IT, consulting and managed services firm based in the Southeast and serving clients nationwide. With 19 years of experience in the field, they offer a wide range of IT solutions such as virtualization, cloud, cybersecurity, business continuity, and hyper-convergence. Centrinet delivers data center, and virtualization managed services in addition to the Centrinet Cloud. For more information, please visit https://centrinetcorp.com/company/

About Accordant Technology, Inc.

Accordant Technology, Inc. leads in cloud and virtualization strategies and is powered by experienced managed services and consulting teams. They bring a strategy for adaptive workspaces and cloud solutions that simplify work. About Accordant: https://accordanttechnology.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-it-consulting-firm-centrinet-acquires-accordant-technology-inc-300935137.html

SOURCE Centrinet Corporation

