Leading HR Outsourcing Firm, INFINITI HR, Announces National Expansion Plans, Appoints PEO Executive Jeremy McNamara as SVP of Sales

DENVER, Oct. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INFINITI HR, the leading PEO and provider of human resources solutions, announced today the appointment of Jeremy McNamara as senior vice president of sales. McNamara will lead national expansion initiatives from the company's new Denver offices and will report to INFINITI HR CEO Scott Smrkovski.

"We are poised for growth across new national markets as demand for INFINITI HR solutions increases among businesses of all sizes," Smrkovski said. "Bringing Jeremy to INFINITI HR enhances our industry expertise and growth capability and will strengthen our sales and client support teams going forward."

In his role, McNamara will be responsible for expanding the company's client base nationwide to meet increasing demand for INFINITI HR solutions. He will open offices in new geographic markets through channel development and direct sales to deliver and support new clients. His experience with recruiting, hiring, training, and effectively managing a sales team will help him identify business opportunities, plan sales strategies and programs, and develop strong sales producers and third-party referral channels.

"I am excited and proud to join the talented leadership team at INFINITI HR, not only because of the industry-leading growth opportunities before us, but also for the quality HR solutions we bring to our clients," McNamara said. "At the end of the day, growth is the result of providing quality solutions that deliver what we promise, and that is a bottom line well worth working hard for."

McNamara brings more than 22 years of experience in the PEO industry to INFINITI HR. His previous experience and leadership roles include co-founder of Dallas-based TrueHR, Regional Vice President of Sales at SOI (Strategic Outsourcing Inc.), and Regional Vice President of Sales at Payroll Solutions. McNamara is also a small business entrepreneur, having served as co-founder, owner, and manager of The Meatball Kitchen from 2017 to 2019 and owner of VIIfifty34 since 2016.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll/tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry-leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance, and other operational

business coverages.

SOURCE Infiniti HR