Leading Healthcare Software Provider Sunwave Appoints James Brooks as Chief Operating Officer

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sunwave, a leading enterprise software provider for substance abuse treatment centers, today announced the appointment of James Brooks as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO). A seasoned business development executive and IT operations leader, Brooks brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare technology space to the rapidly growing company.

Prior to joining Sunwave, Brooks excelled in a number of senior-level business development roles at some of the top healthcare technology providers in the nation, including McKesson, Promise Healthcare, iCare, and Modernizing Medicine. He graduated from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Speech Communication.

"We are thrilled to bring James Brooks on board as Sunwave's Chief Operating Officer," said Sunwave Chairman of the Board Jay Rosen. "Sunwave is experiencing explosive growth and we were highly selective in our search for a qualified C-suite leader who could fully leverage our ongoing success. Mr. Brooks has an outstanding track record managing high-performing teams and fostering a strong company culture, which will serve as an important asset to our company."

Brooks added: "I am excited to join the Sunwave team and work on implementing strategic initiatives to ensure that the company continues to raise the bar for excellence in the industry. With its top-notch talent and best-in-class software platform, I truly believe that the sky is the limit for Sunwave."

The preferred software provider for some of the largest substance abuse treatment centers in the United States, Sunwave's all-in-one platform seamlessly combines custom electronic medical records (EMR), customer relationship management (CRM), and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, simplifying management operations and improving patient outcomes. In 2018, the company doubled its staff after achieving more than 500 percent sales growth. Earlier this year, Sunwave launched a strategic multi-million dollar partnership with Blueprint Equity, a California-based growth equity firm.

About Sunwave

Sunwave is a leading technology provider for substance abuse treatment centers. Its unified platform includes substance abuse EMR, CRM, and RCM software. Built from the ground up for the addiction treatment industry, it empowers treatment centers to manage all of their operations in a single, unified platform. With the powerful reporting capabilities of Sunwave, users are able to make informed decisions that position their businesses and patients for success.

To learn more about their product and services, visit: http://www.sunwavehealth.com.

SOURCE Sunwave